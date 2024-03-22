An utterly bonkers France XI of players left out of Didier Deschamps’ squad

It’s been well-documented that France have an unbelievably stacked squad right now, but we can’t believe just how many talented players are currently available to Didier Deschamps.

France are the favourites to win Euro 2024 and for good reason. Along with having arguably the best player in the world in Kylian Mbappe, they also have a plethora of options in each position.

We’ve taken a closer look at the latest France squad and have compiled an utterly bonkers XI of players who didn’t make the cut.

Note: for the purposes of this XI, we’ve not included players who have announced their international retirement. That means we’ve not included the likes of Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane or Karim Benzema.

GK: Lucas Chevalier

Chevalier has only conceded 23 goals this season and he’s kept 14 clean sheets, the joint-most amount in Ligue 1. He’s also prevented 6.1 goals which is the fourth-biggest overperformance of any goalkeeper in the French top flight.

However, despite his excellent form for Lille, he’s still yet to earn his first senior call-up. If he continues to progress at his current rate, the 22-year-old shot-stopper will surely get his chance eventually.

RB: Malo Gusto

In a similar vein to England, France are absolutely stacked at right-back. Jonathan Clauss and Benjamin Pavard got the nod in the latest squad while the likes of Gusto, Nordi Mukiele and Sacha Boey were each snubbed.

Gusto has been included in the U23 squad, but he will surely have an eye on the senior team. The Chelsea full-back has done a fine job this season of covering for the injured Reece James.

He’s racked up eight assists across all competitions and there’s an argument to be made that he’s been one of Chelsea’s top performers this season.

CB: Axel Disasi

Despite being involved in the last few France squads, Disasi didn’t get the call-up this time. That’s despite being a regular in the Chelsea XI of late.

The 26-year-old has started in the vast majority of league games this season and has been among Chelsea’s most consistent performers. However, he’s not managed to make the cut this time.

Perhaps his comical own goal against Leicester City in the FA Cup put Deschamps off him this time.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every French player to appear for Chelsea in the PL?

CB: Presnel Kimpembe

The French centre-half has had a troublesome time with injury of late. He’s been out of action since February last year with an Achilles tendon rupture and subsequently hasn’t made the international squad since.

Kimpembe was part of the France squad that lifted the 2018 World Cup, but injuries have seriously hampered his chances of making the Euro 2024 squad which is a shame.

LB: Ferland Mendy

It speaks volumes of the ridiculous depth available to Deschamps when serial winners like Mendy aren’t getting much of a look-in.

For various reasons, Mendy hasn’t played a single game for France since 2022. He was left out of their 2022 World Cup squad and hasn’t got a call-up this time either.

Instead, France have gone with Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez for their left-back options, so they aren’t exactly struggling for quality in this position.

CM: Boubacar Kamara

When Kamara was called up to the France squad last year he had to cancel his honeymoon and then subsequently didn’t play a single minute of football. That’s got to sting.

At least he’ll get a much-needed rest this time as Deschamps was forced to omit him from the latest squad because of injury. Given the severity of his injury, the 24-year-old is set to miss the remainder of the season and upcoming Euros tournament.

CM: Khephren Thuram

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying an eye-catching season with Nice, but that’s still not been enough to earn him a senior call-up. Instead, he’s been involved in the U23 squad who are set to take on Ivory Coast and the USA during this international break.

On the back of his excellent form at club level, Thuram has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in recent months. With several big European sides taking notice, it surely won’t be long until he’s a regular in the senior France squad.

CM: N’Golo Kante

Despite being the wrong side of 30 and playing in the Saudi Pro League, we reckon Kante would still have something to offer to the current France squad. As he’s yet to officially announce his international retirement, he’s valid for our own XI.

The France squad just doesn’t hit the same without you, N’Golo.

READ: How the 10 highest earners in the Saudi Pro League have fared in 2023-24

RW: Michael Olise

The future of France seems to be in safe hands with players like Olise consistently proving their worth in the Premier League. He’s not had much luck with injuries this season, but what a game-changer he can be when fully fit.

In just 11 league appearances this season, he’s produced nine goal contributions while creating an impressive 22 chances.

We’re in no doubt that his time on the international stage will eventually come.

ST: Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku has barely featured for Chelsea since making the switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but France fans know exactly what he’s capable of when fully fit.

He has managed to bag two league goals in just 318 minutes which isn’t too shabby, but Chelsea fans haven’t seen anything yet.

Luckily for France, they aren’t exactly short of attacking options while the 26-year-old recovers. From Mbappe and Olivier Giroud to Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram, France are stacked in this department.

LW: Kingsley Coman

With the Bayern Munich star currently nursing a knee injury, Moussa Diaby took his place in the latest squad. France have a number of world class options in the final third and Coman is undoubtedly one of them.

The 27-year-old already has 55 international caps under his belt and having won 25 trophies at club level, he’s one of the most successful players at Deschamps disposal.

France fans will be hoping that he’s made a full recovery by the time the summer rolls around.

READ NEXT: Nine national teams that currently boast a golden generation of talent ft. England, France…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 20 French scorers in Premier League history?