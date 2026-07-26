When a player enters the last year of their contract, it leaves their club with a big question: cash in while you can?

The risk of losing a top player for free can strike fear into even the biggest clubs. Thus, once a player’s contract ticks over into its last year, they have to act fast to decide if they’ll be offering a renewal or selling before it’s too late.

There are some high-profile players in that kind of predicament this year and it could lead to some blockbuster moves. For example, Arsenal have started testing the water over a move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. It’s the kind of move you couldn’t really imagine if it wasn’t for his contract situation.

We’ve picked out an XI of players in the final year of their contracts, arranged conveniently in a 4-2-4-1 formation.

GK: Thibaut Courtois

The best goalkeeper in the world? Those of a Real Madrid persuasion would certainly argue so.

Courtois is now 34 and Madrid don’t really do long-term deals for players of his age. But he remains their regular starter and has been named in La Liga’s team of the season for the past two years running, despite his club winning nothing of note in either of them.

We’re pretty sure that as long as he’s at his peak, Courtois will be a Madrid player.

RB: Marcos Llorente

A newly crowned World Cup winner, even though he only played six minutes of football beyond the group stage, Llorente is enjoying some time off at the moment before his attention switches back to his future.

The midfielder-turned-right-back is into the last year of his contract with Atletico Madrid, who he joined from cross-city rivals Real in 2019.

Very much a part of the furniture at the Metropolitano now, Llorente emphasised in March: “I want to retire at Atletico. I want to stay longer at the club and hope to reach an agreement for a renewal.”

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Could it soon be time for another modern-day Liverpool legend to leave the club?

After Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah this year, Van Dijk’s long-term future will surely come into question over the next few months.

Now 35, Van Dijk is past his prime but remains a key player for Liverpool. You can picture him retiring there, but some might have thought that about Robertson and Salah.

CB: Lisandro Martinez

If it wasn’t for injury issues, Martinez’s future at Manchester United might be secure by now.

But those physical problems will have to be factored in for any decision about the 28-year-old’s future.

LB: Federico Dimarco

Named the best player in Serie A last season after racking up an incredible amount of assists, Dimarco is keen to continue his long association with Inter.

The 28-year-old has now played more than 200 times for the club, having established himself as a regular over the past five seasons.

DM: Rodri

Rodri was back to the top of his game at the World Cup, standing out for a successful Spain side.

Manchester City will be hoping he can stay at those levels for the whole season ahead, but a slight chance remains that he’ll be prised away.

There have been links between Rodri and Real Madrid, which would see him follow Bernardo Silva to the Spanish capital.

But he was coy on his future while on international duty, stating: “Right now, as I said before the FIFA World Cup, I have a contract at my club, and it will be something I want to settle when it ends.”

One to keep an eye on.

CM: Fabian Ruiz

Ruiz will be running out of room in his medal cabinet after adding a World Cup title to his collection.

The midfielder has won back-to-back Champions Leagues with PSG, who are now expected to extend his contract until 2029.

Until he puts pen to paper, there’ll surely be some suitors testing the waters of landing one of the best midfielders in world football.

READ: Ranking the 10 best midfielders in world football: Rodri, Rice, Vitinha…

RW: Christian Pulisic

After an underwhelming stint with Chelsea, Pulisic has revived his career over the past three years with AC Milan.

But their failure to qualify for the Champions League again next season might be weighing on his mind.

Milan do have an option to extend Pulisic’s contract until 2028, which might help them keep the 27-year-old away from rival suitors.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes committed his future to Manchester United last summer in the face of interest from Saudi Arabia and they were glad of it as he went on to break the record for the most assists in a Premier League season.

The 31-year-old still has huge ambitions for what he wants to achieve with United, so you’d suspect he still has unfinished business at Old Trafford.

LW: Vinicius Junior

Vini Jr’s contract saga could well be one of the big storylines of the summer transfer window – especially with all these Arsenal whispers.

A couple of years ago, Vinicius was a Ballon d’Or contender and one of the most valuable players in the world.

Right now, he’s not really in the conversation for individual awards, but he’s still extremely highly rated.

There’s not much clarity on his future at Real Madrid, though, and now Arsenal are reportedly looking into a move. That would be massive.

ST: Harry Kane

There won’t be many players in the world with the potential for as much leverage in negotiations over their next deal as Kane.

The Bayern Munich striker has been one of the most in-form players on the planet over the past year and remains at the peak of his powers, even as he approaches the age of 33.

Barcelona have been linked with the former Tottenham striker, but Bayern are obviously hoping he doesn’t do a Robert Lewandowski and commits to them instead.

“I’m quite open to staying longer,” Kane said in November. “The way we are right now and the way we are playing, I feel we are one of the best teams in Europe, for sure.

“I don’t look at any other team and think, ‘I want to go there.’ I’m really happy here.”

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