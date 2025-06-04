The Club World Cup takes place this summer, giving teams such as Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid the chance of glory – but also allowing out-of-contract players the chance to shine.

The competition runs from mid-June to mid-July, usually a time revered for international tournaments, and some free agents may be hoping to land a short-term deal to impress potential future bosses.

Here are seven soon-to-be free agents who could be picked up by one of the 32 teams taking part.

Jonathan David

David’s contract ends on June 30, but his 16 goals for Lille in Ligue 1 this season have made him an enticing prospect for many clubs.

One of those linked with the Canada international is Inter Milan, who could well do the same as Madrid and pay a fee to get their new man in early.

David has reportedly already rejected West Ham, but several Italian clubs look to be in the hunt for him.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim Inter have put David top of their shopping list alongside Man Utd’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Luka Modric

Signing a former Ballon d’Or winner is always an attractive option, but signing a 39-year-old is a risky business even if it’s Modric.

Despite his advanced years, the Croatian still featured 57 times for Madrid last season, suggesting he has plenty more to give.

And one of the clubs in the Club World Cup may look to bring his experience and talent on board.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Modric has plenty of offers but AC Milan director Igli Tare “dreams” of bringing the legendary midfielder to the San Siro.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking of Ballon d’Or winners, the future of Ronaldo has been much discussed as his mega-contract with Al-Nassr nears its end.

The Portuguese star has made it his goal to reach 1,000 career goals and will no doubt want to play in a new tournament.

So there has been talk that he could make the switch to Al-Nassr’s arch-rivals Al-Hilal in order to play in the summer competition.

Other reports have him linked to Brazilian side Botafogo and Mexican outfit Monterrey, where his ex-Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos currently plays.

READ: Comparing Lionel Messi’s stats with Cristiano Ronaldo’s over the last 10 years

Leroy Sane

After talks broke down with Bayern Munich, former Manchester City winger Sane is on the market.

And, given he is only 29, he could still prove to be a smart option for the Club World Cup clubs.

Sane, who registered 17 goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season, would make a handy addition to any of the UEFA clubs in the tournament.

But he is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, who aren’t in the competition having not won anything since Tudor times.

Angel Gomes

Another player currently heading out the Lille exit door is Gomes, the staple of the Lee Carlsey era for England.

Having made his international debut in September, Gomes announced in May that he would be leaving the French club with reports linking him to the Premier League.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

After some injuries and just three goals last season, Calvert-Lewin’s time at Everton would appear to be at an end.

Undoubtedly a talented striker on his day, fitness problems have made him unable to match his early potential.

However, he is still just 28 and the chance to test him in the Club World Cup could be ideal for any team trying to bolster their front line.

Neymar

Neymar may only be 33, but his best years are undoubtedly behind him.

After rinsing Saudi club Al Hilal for £138 million a season – during which he played seven times – he returned to Santos but has played just 14 times and a recent suspension means his time at the club is done.

Signing Neymar at this age would be of little sporting merit, but don’t rule out one of the Club World Cup teams doing it solely for the marketing benefits.

