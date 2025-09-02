Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham stars are among the high-profile free agents that are still available to sign with Champions League experience.

While the summer transfer window might have closed in England, clubs are still able to sign players who aren’t currently under contract.

We’ve taken a closer look at the free agent market and have found 10 players still available on a free transfer.

Christian Eriksen

Following his release from Man United, Eriksen is still weighing up his options.

Earlier in the summer, the Danish playmaker was linked with an eyebrow-raising move to Wrexham, but those reports have since gone quiet.

With Eriksen seemingly holding out for a big club, it remains to be seen where he will end up next.

Dele Alli

Things didn’t really go to plan for the English midfielder in Italy and he’s now a free agent following his recent release by Como.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last five years and hasn’t played regular first-team football since 2019–20.

Surely a return to England is on the cards for Alli?

Lorenzo Insigne

A modern-day legend at Napoli, Insigne has been without a club since his contract with Toronto was cancelled by mutual consent in July.

The diminutive 34-year-old reportedly has his heart set on a move to Lazio, which would see him reunite with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

However, Lazio have been unable to sign him after being placed under a transfer embargo earlier this year.

Hakim Ziyech

Following a brief spell with Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League, Ziyech is now on the lookout for his next club.

According to reports in Spain, Elche are close to securing his services, but he’s yet to put pen to paper as of writing.

Kurt Zouma

A fellow former Champions League winner with Chelsea, Zouma has been without a club since his deal with West Ham came to an end of the summer.

He spent last season out on loan with Al-Orobah in Saudi Arabia and now seems to be on his way to sign for CFR 1907 Cluj in Romania.

Sergio Reguilon

Everton have been heavily linked with the Spanish full-back and Bournemouth have also registered an interest too.

The 28-year-old barely kicked a ball for Spurs last year and it didn’t come as much of a surprise when his contract wasn’t renewed.

Now that deadline day has passed, Reguilon will be weighing up his options and it seems likely that he’ll stay in England.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Following an underwhelming loan spell with Middlesbrough during the second half of last season, Iheanacho was released by Sevilla by mutual consent on deadline day.

While the 28-year-old has struggled since leaving Leicester, he’ll no doubt have a few suitors given how many clubs are still in need of a striker.

According to the latest reports, Celtic have made contact with the striker, with his former boss, Brendan Rodgers, interested in bringing him to Scotland.

Paco Alcacer

The former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund striker is now on the lookout for his next club.

He’s most recently been playing for Sharjah FC in the UAE Pro League, but now without a club, seems likely to be returning to Europe.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

After missing the vast majority of last season, Tomiyasu is still recovering from knee surgery that he had earlier in the year.

The defender left Arsenal by mutual consent over the summer and is still biding his time before signing for a new club.

“It wasn’t a sudden decision to leave,” Tomiyasu told DAZN Japan.

“First of all, I want to make it clear that my contract wasn’t terminated unilaterally, and I didn’t unilaterally say: ‘I’m leaving’.

“We had a proper discussion and came to the conclusion that: ‘This decision is best for me, for the club, and for everyone’. So I’m leaving. It all ended amicably.

“From my perspective, it’s the best timing. I’ll be free, and most importantly, the most positive thing about this decision is that it will allow me to focus on my rehabilitation and on myself.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Championship sides Birmingham City and Sheffield United have both been linked with Oxlade-Chamberlain over the summer, who is now a free agent.

Despite still being under contract at Besiktas, he and the club mutually agreed to terminate his deal early, allowing him to move elsewhere on a free transfer.

