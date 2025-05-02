The Baller League UK has taken the football world by storm and there are plenty of out-of-work stars that we’d love to see involved.

From Troy Deeney to Bakary Sako, there are already plenty of former Premier League stars who are involved and have been showcasing their skills in the six-a-side league.

We’ve found seven players who are currently without a club that we’d love to see in the Baller League UK at some stage.

Brandon Williams

The former Manchester United star has been without a club since being released last summer. He’s also friends with Angryginge, who manages Yanited in the Baller League.

Aged 24, Williams will likely find himself a new club for next season, but for the time being, a short stint in the Baller League could be calling.

Fellow United academy graduate Josh Harrop has done just that after being left without a club for the 2024-25 campaign. Watch this space.

Gareth Bale

Alright, this one is a long shot, but stick with us here.

The Welshman called it quits on his playing career in 2023, but that’s not to say that he couldn’t play in the Baller League.

He clearly still looks after himself and aged 35, he’d easily be able to strut his stuff in the six-a-side competition.

“It’s been fun spending time with my kids – when you’re playing you’re constantly tired and sleeping in different rooms,” Bale said last year when discussing his life after retiring from football.

With the laid-back weekly schedule of Baller League, it could be perfect for the Welshman if he does fancy getting back involved in the sport.

Eden Hazard

Like Bale, Hazard retired from professional football at a premature age.

Since hanging up his boots, the Belgian playmaker has played in numerous charity matches and he’s clearly still got that magic in his boots.

Injuries ultimately forced him into an early retirement, but the physical demands in a six-a-side competition are much less than what he’s used to.

Players like Hazard are tailor-made for competitions like this and still just 34 years old, we reckon he’d rip things up if given the chance.

Ovie Ejaria

The former Liverpool academy graduate has the perfect skillset for the Baller League.

One of the best technical dribblers that’s played in the EFL over the last decade, he’d be ideal on a tight pitch.

After spending the last five years with Reading, the 27-year-old has been without a club since leaving the League One side in December 2023.

He’s had several trials with professional sides since then, but hasn’t landed himself a contract and has remained on the free agent market.

Having now been without a club for well over a year, the Baller League could be calling.

Connor Wickham

Once tipped to be a future international star for England, Wickham has been without a club since being released by Charlton Athletic last year.

Injuries have plagued the former Crystal Palace star throughout his career, but despite that, he still knows how to find the back of the net.

He enjoyed a prolific spell with Forest Green Rovers in League One back in 2022–23, but since then, he’s hardly kicked a ball.

Still only 32 years old, a short stint in the Baller League UK could be what’s needed to get him back on the football scene.

Tyler Blacket

The versatile defender made 12 senior appearances for United and has enjoyed a solid career in the EFL since leaving Old Trafford.

However, he’s now been without a club since last season and is in desperate need for some action.

Aged 31, we’d like to think that Blacket still has a few years of professional football left in him yet.

Fankaty Dabo

A star of the Coventry City side that made it to the play-off final in 2023, Dabo has struggled to find a permanent home since leaving the Sky Blues.

He’s had short stints with Forest Green Rovers and more recently Raith Rovers, but has been without a club since January.

In order to get himself back on the scene, a short stint in the Baller League could be ideal for him.

He’d also get the chance to get some revenge on his former Forest Green Rovers boss, Troy Deeney, who also plays in the Baller League.

The former Watford striker took a brutal swipe at Dabo in the press last year, claiming the full-back “wouldn’t get a game in the National League” after a series of underwhelming performances.

If they were to face each other in the Baller League, that’s certainly a game that we’d tune in to watch.

