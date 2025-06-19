Galatasaray have won the Turkish Super League for three consecutive seasons and given some of the players they’re currently being linked with, they could make it four in a row next season.

The Turkish giants already boast the best squad in the league and they’re planning on adding several new superstars to their ranks.

Based on the latest transfer rumours, here how Galatasaray could line up in 2025-26.

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

After missing the majority of last season with a patellar tendon rupture, Ter Stegen’s future at Barcelona is now in doubt.

According to reports, Hansi Flick is happy to cash in on the German international and Galatasaray are now being heavily linked.

Negotiations between Galatasaray and Barcelona are ongoing, but the Turkish side seem optimistic that they will be able to complete a deal.

RB: Sacha Boey

Having only started in six Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich last season, a return to Galatasaray has been mooted.

The 24-year-old played the best football of his career in Turkey and it’s no surprise that Galatasaray are interested in bringing him back to the club.

As per reports, the Turkish side would be interested in a loan-to-buy deal, but the players current salary is proving to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

CB: Davinson Sanchez

Since arriving from Tottenham in 2023, Sanchez has quickly established himself as a fan favourite among the Galatasaray faithful.

During his first two seasons with the club, he’s already won four trophies and has earned some serious plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

“Sanchez is a better centre-back than [Van] Dijk,” former Turkey international and Galatasaray legend Servet Cetin claimed back in September (via Ajansspor).

“Maybe people will say come off it, but it doesn’t matter if it’s Liverpool. For example, Sami Hyypia came to Turkey and was not liked. So, Sanchez is better than Van Dijk and many other centre-backs in the Premier League.”

We wouldn’t quite go that far, but he has had a good couple of years in Turkey now.

CB: Abdulkerim Bardakci

The experienced Turkish centre-half was an ever-present member of the Galatasaray XI last season, racking up 2759 minutes in the league alone.

Still under contract until 2027, he surely doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Galatasaray were heavily linked with the Arsenal full-back in January, but a deal never materialised in the end.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have decided to sell the Ukrainian international this summer, following the emergence of Miles Lewis-Skelly.

AC Milan and West Ham are also in the hunt for the 28-year-old, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Galatasaray resurface their interest.

CM: Lucas Torreira

Only goalkeeper Fernando Muslera played more minutes for Galatasaray than Torreira did last season.

The former Arsenal midfielder has done well since moving to Turkey and the club are keen to tie him down to a new contract amid interest from Lazio, River Plate and Boca Juniors.

CM: Hakan Calhanoglu

Calhanoglu would be a dream signing for Galatasaray this summer, although as reported by our friends at TeamTalk, Inter currently have no plans to sell.

It would reportedly take a fee of over €45million for Inter to be tempted to sell, which is seen as too much by Galatasaray at this time.

Italian transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla thinks that Calhanoglu could be tempted to make the switch, but the deal will be difficult to manoeuvre.

“Now his agent is talking to Galatasaray, but the two clubs are not talking. It is important that the two clubs talk,” the Italian journalist told the Italian Football Podcast.

“I do not dispute the fact that being a Turk, Hakan Çalhanoğlu may also want to return to his homeland to such a prestigious club.

“But you know very well that Galatasaray very often pays big salaries but does not pay big transfer fees.”

CM: Ilkay Gundogan

Another midfielder currently being linked with Galatasaray is Gundogan.

The German midfielder still has a year to run on his contract with Manchester City, but he likely won’t play a prominent role in their starting XI next season.

By all accounts, Galatasaray are keeping tabs on his situation and could make a move for him after the Club World Cup.

RW: Jadon Sancho

Both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have been linked with Sancho, who is almost guaranteed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 25-year-old is in desperate need of a fresh start and Galatasaray could offer him just that.

With the winger currently out of favour under Ruben Amorim, plenty of sides from across the globe have been weighing up offers for the England international.

READ: Jadon Sancho’s next club: 7 potential destinations for unwanted Man Utd star

ST: Victor Osimhen

After scoring 37 goals and firing Galatasaray to the league title, it’s no surprise that the club want to sign Osimhen on a permanent basis.

Given Napoli’s asking price and the competition they face for his signature, it won’t be an easy deal to navigate.

However, the 26-year-old clearly took to the Galatasaray fans during his time at the club and if the finances work, he’d surely be open to a permanent switch.

LW: Leroy Sane

The German winger has already penned a three-year deal with Galatasaray, with his contract at Bayern set to expire at the end of the month.

Given the level of interest in the German international, this is a real statement signing from the Turkish champions.

Still only 29, Sane still has plenty of years left in him yet.

READ NEXT: Seven Premier League flops who became Turkish Super Lig heroes



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?