Roberto Martinez has once again failed to make the most of the talent at his disposal after Portugal’s early exit from the World Cup – so whose golden generation is he going to spoil next?

Martinez spent six years in charge of Belgium during their golden generation, having the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku somewhere around their prime.

But they could only make it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and, worse still, the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

In 2023, the former Wigan and Everton boss took the helm for Portugal. But success in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League couldn’t be matched in the tournaments that really matter.

Martinez has now stepped down after Portugal’s World Cup exit in the round of 16, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s last chance to win the tournament.

But if Martinez – still only 52 – is to stay in international management, which other golden generations could he ruin next?

Morocco

Morocco have achieved their best two World Cup performances ever by following up their run to the semi-finals in 2022 by reaching the quarter-finals this time around.

We’d expect them to fall to France but never say never.

Beyond this tournament, Morocco still seem set for a bright future. Among some of their star players, Achraf Hakimi is 27, Brahim Diaz is 26 and Ayyoub Bouaddi is only 18.

Morocco beat Martinez’s Belgium in the 2022 World Cup group stage and have established themselves as arguably the strongest African side in the years since.

Their manager, Mohamed Ouahbi, only took the job earlier this year, so would have to leave for Martinez to undo all the hard work.

Norway

Norway have been making a strong impression at their first World Cup since 1998, coming second in their group and then knocking out Ivory Coast and Brazil.

England are up next for Norway, who boast one of the best strikers in the world: Erling Haaland.

A single star doesn’t make a golden generation, but Norway also have some talent coming through like Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup.

Thus, they will be hoping their impact at this World Cup isn’t just a flash in the pan. Martinez might have other ideas if he were to replace Stale Solbakken.

Ecuador

Ecuador were underachievers at this World Cup, bowing out in the round of 32 to co-hosts Mexico.

Their squad contains the likes of Moises Caicedo, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie, all of whom are 24.

The South American side are currently on the lookout for a new coach after Sebastian Beccacece stepped down.

As a native Spanish speaker, Martinez could theoretically be a candidate to replace Beccacece if he was willing to uproot to South America.

Canada

Canada currently have quite possibly the best crop of players they’ve ever had. Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are the big names, but there are plenty more playing at a high level.

They will be fairly content with how they did at the World Cup, reaching the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Jesse Marsch is contracted as their manager until 2030, so it’s unlikely he’ll be making way, but if there was to be a vacancy, perhaps Canada could follow in their neighbouring USA’s lead by appointing a manager with history in European football like Martinez.

Colombia

With current boss Nestor Lorenzo only under contract until the end of the month, Colombia could be looking for a new boss after the World Cup.

While they appear to have an ageing squad with the likes of David Ospina and James Rodriguez surely at their last World Cups, there are enough players who still have at least one tournament left in them on paper.

See Luis Diaz at 29, Richard Rios at 26 and Luis Suarez (not that one) at 28.

They were runners-up at the last Copa America, a competition they’ve done especially well in over the past decade.

Like Ecuador, they could turn to Martinez knowing he shares a native language with them, but there would be wiser options to go for.

Turkey

Surely the most obvious answer, for several reasons.

Turkey have a strong generation of players coming through, spearheaded by Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz, but still badly underperformed at the World Cup.

Their group-stage exit should spell the end of Vicenzo Montella’s reign. And Turkish football is known for giving out lucrative contracts to foreign imports.

Come Euro 2028, we’re expecting Martinez to be on the touchline as Turkey flatter to deceive once again. At least nobody with sense will call them dark horses with him in charge.

READ MORE: Are Portugal better without Cristiano Ronaldo? Stats since 2022 World Cup reveal trend

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Portuguese player to score 10+ Premier League goals?