Harry Kane recently named his top four strikers of all time and omitted the likes of Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alan Shearer.

During an interview with GOAL, the Bayern Munich forward was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of retired strikers.

These were the four players that Kane named.

Ronaldo Nazario

For anyone who grew up in the nineties or early 2000s, Ronaldo Nazario was one of the most beloved players of his era.

A two-time Ballon d’Or winner, there aren’t many players in the history of football who have reached the same level as Ronaldo did during his peak.

“I think we’re totally different players in the way we play, but ultimately, the way he used to finish was as good as anyone, as well as the way he moved with the ball,” Kane said during a separate interview when discussing the Brazilian.

“His dribbling ability. His movement. I think he was as good as anyone in the world.

“He had a lot more ability than me if I’m totally honest. He had good pace as well.

“But for me growing up, I tried to watch all the best strikers in the world, and he was in his prime at the time. It was a joy to watch him, and it’s been nice to score a few goals myself and take a few bits from his game.”

Wayne Rooney

With both players being English and breaking countless Premier League records, it’s no wonder that Kane has consistently been compared to Rooney throughout his career.

While their play styles are widely different, both players certainly know how to hit the back of the net.

Growing up as an England fan, it’s no surprise that Kane named Rooney as one of the top strikers of all time.

“I remember watching Wayne Rooney break the England goal-scoring record and thinking how incredible that must have felt for him,” Kane said after breaking the England scoring record.

“For me, it’s similar – it’s a huge honour, but I quickly shift my focus to the next game or the next milestone.”

Raul

“I loved watching Raul grow up in Real Madrid, clever player, great finisher,” is how Kane described the Spanish forward.

Impressively, Kane has already scored more goals than Raul managed throughout his entire career.

In total, the Spaniard scored 448 goals for club and country, while Kane’s tally currently sits at 476.

Teddy Sheringham

“I watched him growing up and a very clever footballer, had an amazing career and just someone who I felt like I watched a lot,” Kane said.

Sheringham scored goals wherever he went and enjoyed a career that spanned over 25 years from 1983 to 2008.

To this day, he still holds the record as the oldest outfielder to ever play in the EFL Championship, making his final appearance for Colchester United at the age of 42.

READ NEXT: The nine footballers with 400+ club goals since 2000: Harry Kane joins Messi & Ronaldo

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team Harry Kane has scored against in the Champions League?