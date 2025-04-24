Stars from AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among the highest-paid British players who are currently playing abroad in 2024-25.

While the majority of British players are playing in England, Scotland and Wales, an increasing number of them have been moving abroad in recent years.

Using figures provided by Capology, we’ve gathered the 10 highest-paid British players of 2024-25 who are playing abroad.

10. Kyle Walker – £76,335 per week

While Walker’s contract at Manchester City is worth £175,000 per week, AC Milan are only covering £76,335 while he’s been on loan.

The 34-year-old fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola in the first half of the season and subsequently pushed for a move in the January window.

Milan do have the option to sign Walker at the end of the season for £4.3million, but it remains to be seen if they will trigger that option.

9. Eric Dier – £82,436 per week

Eyebrows were raised after Bayern Munich swooped in for Dier last January after the defender had barely featured for Tottenham during his last six months at the club.

However, he’s established himself as a steady performer under Vincent Kompany and is set to win his first major trophy as Bayern boast an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

8. Ruben Loftus-Cheek – £84,580 per week

Chelsea fans were sad to see Loftus-Cheek depart in 2023 after the midfielder had spent his entire professional career on the books at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a good debut season in Milan last year, but has missed the majority of the 2024-25 campaign through various injuries.

=6. Dele Alli – £91,669 per week

Given his lack of football in recent years, it might come as a surprise to learn that the former Tottenham midfielder is still earning the big bucks.

After barely featuring for Everton during his three-year stint at Goodison Park, the 29-year-old joined Serie A outfit Como in January.

However, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the midfielder since he joined the Italian side.

He was shown a straight red card just nine minutes into his debut against AC Milan and hasn’t featured for Como since then.

=6. Scott McTominay – £91,669 per week

Earning the exact same amount as Alli in Serie A, McTominay has looked like a player reborn since joining Napoli.

The Scottish international has scored nine league goals this season which is more than any Manchester United player has managed in the Premier League.

“It’s remarkable how well some of the [former] United players are doing. McTominay is exactly the player, I would say, that would work in an Amorim system,” Gary Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“He’s what they need. And I know they were forced to sell him because of this PSR and he’s a local lad, which we all think is a nonsensical and a ridiculous feature of this particular rule.”

5. Tammy Abraham – £95,132 per week

After spending the last four years in Italy, a Premier League return could be on the cards for Abraham in the summer.

The 27-year-old enjoyed the most prolific season of his career during his debut season for Roma as he scored 27 goals in his debut season for the club.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t hit those sorts of numbers since and he spent the 2024-25 campaign out on loan with AC Milan.

Despite still having a couple of years left on his Roma contract, a return to England has been rumoured.

4. Conor Gallagher – £143,496 per week

Atletico Madrid handed Gallagher a five-year contract last summer worth £143,496 per-week.

He’s done well for himself since making the move to Spain and has already become one of Diego Simeone’s favourite players.

“It’s never easy for players coming from England to adapt to the Spanish championship, to the language … He has competed very well in different places and in positions where he doesn’t feel more comfortable,” Simeone said.

“He will evolve, he has room for growth. He is very intense in offensive and defensive play, he brings a lot to us.”

3. Jude Bellingham – £332,112 per week

One of the most recognisable faces in football today, Bellingham is currently taking home a weekly salary of £332,112 at Real Madrid.

That makes him the joint-third highest paid player at Real Madrid, alongside Vinicius Junior and only behind David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe.

2. Harry Kane – £398,599 per week

Unsurprisingly, Kane is the outright highest-paid player in the Bundesliga, taking home a weekly salary just shy of £400,000.

The England captain negotiated a reasonable pay rise compared to what he was earning at Tottenham and his contract with Bayern is valid until 2027.

With Bayern currently eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, it finally looks like he’ll win a major trophy this year too.

1. Ivan Toney – £406,730 per week

While some football fans scoffed at Toney for making the switch to Saudi Arabia, his bank balance will be looking substantially healthier right now.

Upon signing for Al-Ahli, Toney became the highest-paid British player in world football, earning over £400,000 per week.

It’s also worth remembering that Toney’s income will be tax-free as a result of Saudi Arabian law.

