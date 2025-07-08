Former Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City stars are among the highest-paid football pundits in 2025.

While some former players decide to pursue a coaching career after hanging up their boots, a large number of former players enter the media after retiring.

Using estimated figures provided by Sportcasting, these are the seven highest-paid pundits in England today. Note: we haven’t included presenters on this list, so the likes of David Jones, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan haven’t been included.

7. Micah Richards – £205,000

After retiring from professional football at the age of 31, Richards soon began his career in broadcasting.

The 37-year-old is one of the most likeable pundits working today and his infectious personality fuses well with his knowledge of the game.

Considering he works for the BBC, Sky and CBS Sports, his total earnings likely exceeded the £205,000 that has been estimated.

6. Alex Scott – £220,000

These days, Scott probably falls into the presenter category, rather than pundit. However, since she started out her broadcasting career as a pundit and still offers her insight on the game, we’ve included her on our list.

The 40-year-old is one of the most prominent faces on BBC Sport today, headlining their Football Focus content.

She also regularly features on Match of the Day 2, FA Cup content and Women’s Super League coverage.

5. Wayne Rooney – £400,000

After being sacked by Plymouth Argyle last year, Rooney now looks set to focus on his punditry career.

He’s already got a decent amount of TV experience and has recently signed a two-year deal worth £800,000 with BBC Sport.

The 39-year-old is therefore expected to bank around £400,000 per year while working on Match of the Day, making him one of the BBC’s highest-paid pundits.

4. Alan Shearer – £450,000

Shearer joined the BBC shortly after his retirement in 2006 and he’s since established himself as Match of the Day’s main pundit.

The former Newcastle star is reportedly taking home an annual salary of £450,000, which is the equivalent of around £9,375 per week.

With Gary Lineker no longer working for the BBC, that makes Shearer the highest-paid pundit on MOTD.

=2. Roy Keane – £1million

Unlike the other pundits on this list, less is known about Keane’s annual salary.

Various sources have estimated that it could range anywhere from £500k to £1million per year. Given that he’s one of Sky Sports’ main pundits and also does work for ITV, we’ve gone on the higher side.

Keane is one of the most beloved pundits in the UK and given his appeal, it’s no surprise that he’s earning the big bucks.

=2. Jamie Carragher – £1million

When it comes to attention to detail, Carragher is arguably the best pundit in the business.

His ability to spot trends and break down complex ideas makes him one of the most respected pundits in the game.

Alongside his work for Sky Sports, he also works for CBS Sports, doing their Champions League coverage. However, his earnings from that are unknown.

1. Gary Neville – £1.1million

Since retiring from football in 2011, Neville has become the poster boy for Sky Sports and their football coverage.

He rejuvenated Monday Night Football alongside Carragher and is now estimated to be the highest-paid pundit in the game.

Due to his various other ventures, he’s not as prominent on our screens these days, but he’ll usually take on co-commentary during Sky’s main game on Super Sunday.

He’s also pioneered the Stick to Football podcast, which has amassed over 700million views on YouTube.

