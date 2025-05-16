Forbes have released their list of the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2025, and as ever, footballers feature heavily. From global icons to Saudi-backed megastars, eight players made the cut.

Alongside them on this year’s list are names like Steph Curry of the NBA, boxer Tyson Fury, NFL star Dak Prescott, and golfer Jon Rahm.

The big shift this year is where the money’s coming from. Saudi clubs are closing the gap on Europe with wages that even the Premier League can’t match. Let’s jump into the world’s highest-paid footballers.

8. Sadio Mane – £42.66 million

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane may have left the European spotlight, but he hasn’t stopped raking it in.

Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo, Mane remains a huge commercial draw and a national icon.

The former Liverpool and Southampton winger reportedly earns an eye-watering £650,000-a-week, which has helped propel him onto this list.

Having already spent two years living the dream in Saudi, Mane will have amassed £136m in tax-free cash should he see out his contract, which ends in 2027.

7. Vinicius Junior – £43.45 million

Vinicius Junior is now one of the most marketable players in the world. Yet Forbes ranks him only seventh among the world’s highest-paid footballers.

With endorsement deals stacking up and his role in the Madrid attack only growing, it’s no surprise to see Vini Jr. cracking the top eight.

The tricky Brazilian winger, who has a market value approaching £200m according to Transfermarkt, has recently signed a contract worth £25.27m per year.

At just 24, there’s plenty of time for Vini to be tempted by Saudi. But if reports are to be believed, Madrid value the two-time Champions League winner at £830m.

6. Erling Haaland – £48.98 million

The goal machine himself. Erling Haaland has been breaking records and cashing cheques since he was 18.

The Man City frontman has become a global superstar thanks to his absurd scoring rate, with major sponsorships and performance bonuses boosting earnings.

For comparison, Ronaldo was also 24 years old when he left City’s rivals, Man Utd, for Madrid in 2009. At that point, his inflation-adjusted earnings were £39m.

With long-term deals already in place with Nike, Hyperice and Breitling, Haaland’s commercial clout is only just getting started.

5. Neymar – £60.04 million

Not to downplay having £60million pass through your bank account, but we wonder what could have been for Neymar.

The Brazilian poster boy enjoyed spells at Barcelona, PSG, and more recently secured a mammoth contract with Al Hilal.

Yet another injury-hit spell ended his time in the Pro League early, as Ney left tens of millions on the table to rejoin Santos.

Reported monthly earnings of £135,507 at Santos are a far cry from his financial pomp, but I don’t think it’s an amount we’d turn down in our day jobs.

4. Kylian Mbappe – £71.10 million

Kylian Mbappe can earn up to £86.72 per minute at the Bernabeu. Sitting in the bath for 90 minutes will earn him more than the average Spanish worker makes in a month.

The Frenchman is just one of three players on this list still in his prime while playing in Europe, so there’s plenty of time for this figure to balloon.

Partnerships with the likes of Nike, EA Sports, Hublot and Dior are among his growing portfolio away from the pitch.

His next goal is surely the Champions League. If he succeeds in Spain, he could match number one on this list by age 30.

3. Karim Benzema – £82.16 million

Karim Benzema has registered 48 goals in 54 Saudi appearances without breaking a sweat.

His career honours comprise five Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles and five Club World Cups.

The Frenchman also won the Ballon d’Or just three years ago at the age of 34, but sadly, he fell just short of winning the World Cup.

After all, we can think of 82.16 million reasons not to cry. He’s enjoyed a glittering career, scored some outrageous goals, and he deserves every last penny.

2. Lionel Messi – £106.65 million

Lionel Messi is the second-highest earner on this list, but is he the best footballer on it? Or perhaps ever? We’ll let you decide.

The Argentinian magician needs no introduction, and there aren’t enough superlatives in the dictionary to capture his ability with words.

By choosing Inter Miami over Saudi Arabia, Leo is playing the long game, with guaranteed £16.12m annual compensation, but he is earning much more.

Adidas, Pepsico, Huawei and Mastercard combined pay him nearly twice his playing wage.

In addition to that, he’s bagged himself a cut of Apple TV profits as MLS looks to boost viewership, plus a future MLS franchise.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – £217.25 million

You can argue over who is the best footballer in the world, but Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s highest paid footballer.

Ronny’s also arguably the smartest, as his earnings portfolio includes a lifetime endorsement with Nike reportedly worth $1 billion.

For example, he has enjoyed partnerships with Pepsico, Mastercard, and Huawei, as well as being handsomely paid to promote TAG Heuer, Armani, and Louis Vuitton.

As if that isn’t enough, he’s also earned well over £100m thanks to social media and has a portfolio of hotels, houses and businesses.

The most prolific scorer in the history of the game has casually rattled in 934 official goals in over 1,250 appearances.

The shy, spotty teenager whom Man Utd plucked from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 has lifted 33 trophies in 23 seasons.

