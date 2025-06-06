Three Premier League managers feature in the 10 highest-paid managers in world football in 2025 – and there are a couple of surprise entries too.

Surprisingly, only six of the top 10 highest-paid managers are currently managing in Europe, with the other four coaches making serious money elsewhere.

Using the latest figures, we’ve assessed the 10 highest-paid managers in 2025 and have ranked them by their yearly wage.

10. Carlo Ancelotti – £8.4million per year

Earning more than the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Lionel Scaloni and Mauricio Pochettino, Ancelotti is the highest-paid international manager in 2025.

He recently left his post at Real Madrid, where he was earning a reported £9.6million per year and took a slight pay cut when signing up to manage Brazil.

With Ancelotti at the helm, we’re excited to see what Brazil have in store for us at the 2026 World Cup.

9. Jose Mourinho – £9.2million per year

Mourinho is by far the highest-paid manager in Turkey, taking home a weekly salary of just shy of £200,000.

The 62-year-old still has one year remaining on his contract with Fenerbahce, where he’s set to bank another £9.2million.

8. Matthias Jaissle – £9.6million per year

Aged 37, Jaissle is by far the youngest manager on this list.

The German coach did a fine job with Red Bull Salzburg and was picked up by Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli in 2023.

He recently won his first silverware with the Saudi club, winning the AFC Champions League Elite earlier this year.

7. Luis Enrique – £9.6million per year

Following PSG’s heroics in the Champions League, Enrique will probably be demanding a pay rise soon, and rightly so.

The Spanish coach has completely changed the culture at PSG and he played a key role in them winning their first-ever UCL title.

“The first thing Luis Enrique told me is: ‘You’re going to see your team, the club, your team playing amazing football. You’re going to enjoy it,’” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told reporters earlier this year.

“That’s what he said … ‘I want to play offensive football’ and that’s what he told us and he’s done it. And he’s the best coach in the world.”

6. David Moyes – £12.5million per year

Perhaps the most surprising entry on this list.

Moyes is an excellent Premier League manager, but it took us by surprise when we learnt that he’s currently earning more than Arne Slot, Unai Emery and Eddie Howe.

Considering that £12.5million figure is just his base wage, he’s likely earning even more than that when you factor in bonuses too.

5. Stefano Pioli – £15.5million per year

Al-Nassr have struggled to find the right manager for their multi-million pound project.

The club have had six different managers in the last four years and now Pioli is being tipped to leave the club this summer.

He’d be walking away from a mammoth yearly wage of £15.5million, but has been rumoured to be returning to Italy to manage Fiorentina ahead of next season. Watch this space.

4. Mikel Arteta -£15.6million per year

The Spanish coach signed a new three-year deal with Arsenal back in December, which made him the fourth-highest-paid manager in world football.

Since arriving at Arsenal in 2019, the improvements that he’s made have been obvious to see. However, he’ll be desperate to get his hands on some silverware next year.

READ: Ranking all 31 Arsenal signings under Mikel Arteta from worst to best

3. Pep Guardiola – £20.7million per year

In 2024, Guardiola was the second-highest-paid manager in world football, but he’s since been moved down to third.

He penned a fresh deal with Manchester City back in November last year, which is valid until the summer of 2027.

It’s also worth pointing out that Guardiola is the second-highest-paid employee at the club, only behind Erling Haaland, who earns £27.3million per year.

2. Simone Inzaghi – £21.8million per year

After agreeing to leave Inter to join Saudi giants Al-Hilal, Inzaghi has become the second-highest-paid manager in world football.

He’ll be earning £21.8million per year in Saudi Arabia, the equivalent of £454,000 per week.

His first task will be to guide Al-Hilal out of their group at the Club World Cup, where they will face Real Madrid, RB Salzburg and Pachuca.

1. Diego Simeone – £25.9million per year

Having been at Atletico Madrid since 2011, Simeone is one of the longest-serving managers in world football and he’s also the highest-paid.

As a player, he won the league and Copa del Rey with Atletico in the nineties and he’s been even more successful as a manager.

Battling against Barcelona and Real Madrid every year is no easy feat, but Simeone always finds a way to make his side competitive.

He’s still under contract with the club until 2027 and still seems as motivated as ever in the job.

