The World Cup is where the top talent on the planet assembles as 48 nations aim for football’s biggest prize.

With each country naming a 26-man squad, that means there are 1,248 players travelling to North America this year. But who are the highest earners among them?

Using data from Capology, we’ve picked out the 10 players who are paid the most (by their clubs, not their countries, of course) who’ll be at the World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with his multi-million-per-week contract with Al-Nassr.

Interestingly, he is one of a few players in the top 10 about to enter the last year of their current contracts. The same goes for Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli, Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr, Kalidou Koulibaly at Al Hilal, Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid and Harry Kane at Bayern Munich, while Mohamed Salah is about to be freed up by Liverpool to find a new club.

In some cases, a strong showing at the World Cup might improve their leverage when it comes to looking for a new deal.

As those first few names illustrate, there are plenty of Saudi Pro League representatives among the top 10 highest-paid players going to the World Cup.

All but one – Vini Jr – have played in the Premier League at some point in their career, but with Salah on his way out, only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland does so currently.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid players going to the World Cup.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – £3,470,891 per week (Al Nassr/Portugal)

2. Riyad Mahrez – £869,388 per week (Al Ahli/Algeria)

3. Sadio Mane – £666,198 per week (Al Nassr/Senegal)

4. Kalidou Koulibaly – £577,927 per week (Al Hilal/Senegal)

5. Erling Haaland – £525,000 per week (Manchester City/Norway)

6. Kylian Mbappe – £520,467 per week (Real Madrid/France)

7. Ivan Toney – £424,868 per week (Al Ahli/England)

8. Vinicius Junior – £416,374 per week (Real Madrid/Brazil)

9. Harry Kane – £416,374 per week (Bayern Munich/England)

10. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week (Liverpool/Egypt)

READ MORE: A brilliant XI of players brutally left out of 2026 World Cup squads

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every nation to qualify for 10+ World Cups?