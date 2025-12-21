The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off today and some of the highest-paid players on the planet will be taking part in the tournament.

Morocco are currently being tipped as the favourite to win the trophy, with Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria trailing just behind them in the odds.

Using figures provided by Capology, here are the seven highest-paid African players who will be competing at AFCON.

1. Riyad Mahrez – £886,500 per week

While Mahrez may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, he’s currently on the biggest contract of his career with Al-Ahli.

After leaving Manchester City in 2023, he signed a four-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club, worth a whopping £886,500 per week.

He’s by far the highest-paid African player in world football, earning more than double of Mo Salah’s wage at Liverpool.

2. Sadio Mane – £679,400 per week

Like Mahrez, Mane also left Europe behind in 2023 to move to Saudi Arabia.

While he makes less than a quarter of Cristiano Ronaldo’s weekly wage at Al-Nasser, he’s still handsomely paid by the Saudi Pro League club.

It’s worth noting that his deal in Saudi Arabia is set to expire at the end of the season, leaving his options open for the future.

3. Kalidou Koulibaly – £589,300 per week

You might be noticing a bit of a trend here.

Koulibaly is also playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Hilal, earning a staggering £589,300 per week. That makes him the third-highest-paid African player and also the outright highest-paid defender in world football.

The 34-year-old was part of the Senegal squad that won AFCON in 2021 and he’ll be hoping to add some more silverware to his collection this year.

4. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week

After all the media talk in recent weeks, Salah will be desperate to get his hands on the AFCON trophy.

He came agonisingly close to winning it in 2017 and 2021, but lost the final on both occasions to Cameroon and Senegal.

While the Egyptian forward is still under contract at Anfield until 2027, it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll actually see his deal out.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are increasing their interest and would no doubt be prepared to quadruple his current wage.

5. Victor Osimhen – £318,450 per week

The Nigerian forward spent last season on loan with Galatasaray and scored 37 goals before the deal was made permanent in the summer.

He’s now tied down until 2029 and is reportedly earning £318,450 per week, making him the fifth-highest-paid African player in world football.

6. Achraf Hakimi – £231,600 per week

Hakimi is currently the third-highest-paid player at PSG, only behind Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

If Morocco are going to go all the way and win AFCON, he’ll surely have a key role to play.

7. Edouard Mendy – £203,800 per week

Rounding off the list is former Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy, who’s currently taking home just over £200,000 per week at Al-Ahli.

The Senegal shot-stopper is the highest-paid African goalkeeper at the tournament, earning slightly more than Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, who also plays in Saudi Arabia.

