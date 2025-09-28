EA FC 26 has now been released and we’re shifting our attention to the Saudi Pro League in this season’s iteration of the game.

Plenty of high-profile players are making the move to the Middle East. Will Cristiano Ronaldo haemorrhage ratings points after a year at his Saudi retirement home? Is he even the highest-rated player in the Pro League?

We’ve picked out the 10 highest-rated players in the Saudi Pro League to take a closer look at the Saudi-based ballers coming to an Ultimate Team near you soon.

=5. Riyad Mahrez – 84

Mahrez had exactly the same FIFA rating for three iterations of the game in a row between 2020 and 2023. That’s despite the decrease in the billboard stats marked on the card.

He must’ve been making up for it elsewhere. Got better at jumping or slide tackling or something.

This season, however, the Algerian’s rating has decreased from 85 to 84, having also decreased by one last year. Clearly, the EA FC scouts think he’s losing his edge at Al Ahli.

=5. Joao Cancelo – 84

The ex-Manchester City and Barcelona fullback-cum-central-midfielder signed for Al Hilal last summer, after reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with Pep Guardiola.

Cancelo’s rating has dipped from 86 to 84 in this year’s game, but he still remains a classy operator who would walk into most Premier League XIs.

=5. Ruben Neves – 84

Former Wolves and Porto midfield sprayer of long passes and scorer of worldies, Neves holds onto his 84 rating from last year.

Neves is considerably younger than many of the players who joined the Saudi Pro League in 2023 – still just 28 – and is still a Portugal regular in 2025. This rating seems about right to us.

=5. Sergej Milenkovic-Savic – 84

Serbia and Lazio legend Milinkovic-Savic has dipped under an 85 rating for the first time since FIFA 18.

But Neves’ midfield partner at Al Hilal still maintains his high rating despite two years out of view of European eyes in Saudi Arabia.

Tell you what – Al Hilal have a hell of a spine to their squad. No wonder they beat Manchester City at the Club World Cup.

=5. Moussa Diaby – 84

Lightning-quick and skilful, Diaby is among the league’s most explosive wide players since his surprise move from Aston Villa last summer.

=5. Theo Hernandez – 84

An attacking full-back with pace and power, Hernandez excels both defensively and in surging runs forward.

At 27, the French full back is still in his prime and it was a significant coup for Al Hilal to lure the defender to Saudi Arabia.

=1. Inigo Martinez – 85

A commanding Spanish defender, Martinez brings leadership and reliability to Al Nassr’s backline. It’s a thrill to see him ranked level with Ronaldo and Benzema in FC 26.

=1. N’Golo Kante – 85

The one-man battery pack from Paris proved he’s still absolutely mustard last summer when he turned up for France at the Euros.

Same old Kante, simply being everywhere, recovering possession, and driving his team up the pitch. One of the best ever to do it, for our money.

The midfielder maintains his rating from last year’s game; Al Ittihad’s midfield V12 engine is still just as good as he ever was.

=1. Karim Benzema – 85

Benzema joined Al Ittihad in 2023, playing in front of N’Golo Kante, as he once did for the French national team.

Having won the Ballon d’Or two-and-a-half years ago, it would’ve been a travesty if Karim the Dream had been ranked any lower than he is.

Sure, he may be in the process of winding things down a bit with his career having peaked a couple of years ago, but he’s still one of the best around.

=1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 85

Ronaldo’s overall has dropped from 86 in FC 25 to 85 in FC 26, but at 40 years old he remains an elite striker with world-class finishing and aerial dominance.

