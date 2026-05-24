While some managers have had to work on a tight budget in the transfer market, others have been handed an open cheque book.

Transfer fees seem to be increasing year upon year, and the likes of Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone continue to bolster their squads with new signings.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 20 highest spending football managers of all time.

20. David Moyes

Money spent: €992.88million (£850.08m)

Clubs managed: 6 (Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland, West Ham)

Club trophies won: 3 (League One, Community Shield, Europa Conference League)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Juan Mata to Man Utd – €44.73m (£38.6m)

2. Mohammed Kudus to West Ham – €43m (£37.1m)

3. Lucas Paqueta to West Ham – €42.95m (£37.1m)

4. Tyler Dibling to Everton – €40.5m (£35m)

5. Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham – €38.6m (£33.3m)

19. Gian Piero Gasperini

Money spent: €1.02billion (£881.7m)

Clubs managed: 6 (Crotone, Genoa, Inter, Palermo, Atalanta, Roma)

Club trophies won: 1 (Europa League)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. El Bilal Toure to Atalanta – €30.2m (£26.1m)

2. Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta – €28m (£24.2m)

3. Wesley to Roma – €25m (£21.6m)

4. Mateo Retegui to Atalanta – €24.5m (£21.1m)

5. Raoul Bellanova to Atalanta – €24.3m (£21m)

=17. Erik ten Hag

Money spent: €1.08bn (£933.6m)

Clubs managed: 5 (Go Ahead Eagles, Utrecht, Ajax, Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen)

Club trophies won: 8 (Eredivisie x3, KNVB Cup x2, Johan Cruyff Shield, EFL Cup, FA Cup)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Antony to Man Utd – €95m (£82.1m)

2. Rasmus Hojlund to Man Utd – €77.8m (£67.2m)

3. Casemiro to Man Utd – €70.65m (£61m)

4. Mason Mount to Man Utd – €67.7m (£58.5m)

5. Leny Yoro to Man Utd – €62m (£53.5m)

=17. Eddie Howe

Money spent: €1.08bn (£933.6m)

Clubs managed: 3 (Bournemouth, Burnley, Newcastle)

Club trophies won: 2 (EFL Championship, EFL Cup)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Alexander Isak to Newcastle – €77.5m (£66.9m)

2. Nick Woltemade to Newcastle – €75m (£64.8m)

3. Anthony Elanga to Newcastle – €61.4m (£53m)

4. Sandro Tonali to Newcastle – €60.8m (£52.5m)

5. Yoane Wissa to Newcastle – €57.5m (£49.6m)

16. Mikel Arteta

Money spent: €1.09bn (£942.2m)

Clubs managed: 1 (Arsenal)

Club trophies won: 4 (Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield x2)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Declan Rice to Arsenal – €116.6m (£100.7m)

2. Kai Havertz to Arsenal – €75m (£64.8m)

3. Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal – €70m (£60.4m)

4. Eberechi Eze to Arsenal – €69.3m (£59.8m)

5. Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal – €66.9m (£57.8m)

15. Jorge Jesus

Money spent: €1.11bn (£959.6m)

Clubs managed: 15 (Amora, Felgueiras, União Madeira, Estrela da Amadora, Vitoria Setubal, Vitoria Guimaraes, Moreirense, Uniao Leiria, Belenenses, Braga, Benfica, Sporting, Flamengo, Fenerbahce, Al-Hilal, Al Nassr)

Club trophies won: 24 (UEFA Intertoto Cup, Primeira Liga x3, Taca de Portugal, Taca da Liga x6, Supertaca Candido de Oliveira x2, Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, Copa Libertadores, Supercopa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana, Campeonato Carioca, Turkish Cup, Saudi Super Cup x3, Saudi Pro League, King Cup)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Neymar to Al-Hilal – €90m (£77.7m)

2. Malcom to Al-Hilal – €60m (£51.8m)

3. Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal – €55m (£47.5m)

4. Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal – €52.6m (£45.4m)

5= Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Al-Hilal – €40m (£34.5m)

5= Marcos Leonardo to Al-Hilal – €40m (£34.5m)

14. Mauricio Pochettino

Money spent: €1.13bn (£976.9m)

Clubs managed: 5 (Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea)

Club trophies won: 3 (Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Moises Caicedo to Chelsea – €116m (£100.2m)

2. Achraf Hakimi to PSG – €68m (£58.7m)

3. Romeo Lavia to Chelsea – €62.1m (£53.6m)

4. Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham – €62m (£53.5m)

5. Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea – €60m (£51.8m)

13. Jurgen Klopp

Money spent: €1.15bn (£994.2m)

Clubs managed: 3 (Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool)

Club trophies won: 13 (Bundesliga x2, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup x2, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup x2, Community Shield, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup)

Five Biggest Purchases:

1. Darwin Nunez to Liverpool – €85m (£73.4m)

2. Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool – €84.65m (£73.1m)

3. Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool – €70m (£60.5m)

4. Alisson to Liverpool – €62.5m (£54m)

5. Naby Keita to Liverpool – €60m (£51.8m)

12. Nuno Espirito Santo

Money spent: €1.19bn (£1.02bn)

Clubs managed: 7 (Rio Ave, Valencia, Porto, Wolves, Tottenham, Al-Ittihad, Nottingham Forest, West Ham)

Club trophies won: 3 (EFL Championship, Saudi Pro League, Saudi Super Cup)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Fabinho to Al-Ittihad – €46.7m (£40.3m)

2. Omari Hutchinson to Nottingham Forest – €43.4m (£37.5m)

3. Dan Ndoye to Nottingham Forest – €42m (£36.3m)

4. Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest – €41.2m (£35.6m)

5. Fabio Silva to Wolves – €40m (£34.5m)

11. Thomas Tuchel

Money spent: €1.22bn (£1.05bn)

Clubs managed: 6 (Augsburg, Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Bayern Munich)

Club trophies won: 11 (DFB-Pokal, Ligue 1 x2, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophee des Champions x2, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Bundesliga)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Kylian Mbappe to PSG – €180m (£155.6m)

2. Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea – €113m (£97.6m)

3. Harry Kane to Bayern Munich – €95m (£82.1m)

4. Wesley Fofana to Chelsea – €80.4m (£69.4m)

5. Marc Cucurella to Chelsea – €65.3m (£56.4m)

10. Luis Enrique

Money spent: €1.23bn (£1.06bn)

Clubs managed: 4 (Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)

Club trophies won: 20 (La Liga x2, Copa del Rey x3, Supercopa de Espana, Champions League x2, UEFA Super Cup x2, FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Ligue 1 x3, Coupe de France x2, Trophee des Champions x3)

Five Biggest Purchases:

1. Randal Kolo Muani to PSG – €95m (£82.1m)

2. Luis Suarez to Barcelona – €81.72m (£70.6m)

3. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG – €70m (£60.5m)

4. Joao Neves to PSG – €65.92m (£56.9m)

5. Goncalo Ramos to PSG – €65m (£56.1m)

9. Manuel Pellegrini

Money spent: €1.33bn (£1.14bn)

Clubs managed: 14 (Universidad de Chile, Palestino, O’Higgins, Universidad Catolica, LDU Quito, San Lorenzo, River Plate, Villarreal, Real Madrid, Malaga, Manchester City, Hebei China Fortune, West Ham United, Real Betis)

Club trophies won: 11 (Copa Chile, Copa Interamericana, Liga Pro, Argentine Primera División x2, Copa Mercosur, Intertoto Cup, Premier League, EFL Cup x2, Copa del Rey)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid – €94m (£81.2m)

2. Kevin De Bruyne to Man City – €76m (£65.6m)

3. Kaka to Real Madrid – €67m (£57.9m)

4. Raheem Sterling to Man City – €63.7m (£55.06m)

5. Sebastien Haller to West Ham – €50m (£43.2m)

8. Unai Emery

Money spent: €1.34bn (£1.15bn)

Clubs managed: 9 (Lorca Deportiva, Almería, Valencia, Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Villarreal, Aston Villa)

Club trophies won: 12 (Europa League x5, Ligue 1, Coupe de France x2, Coupe de la Ligue x2, Trophee des Champions x2)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Neymar to PSG – €222m (£191.9m)

2. Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal – €80m (£69.1m)

3. Amadou Onana to Aston Villa – €59.35m (£51.3m)

4. Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa – €55m (£47.5m)

5. Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa – €44.5m (£38.4m)

7. Antonio Conte

Money spent: €1.42bn (£1.22bn)

Clubs managed: 9 (Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta, Siena, Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Tottenham, Napoli)

Club trophies won: 11 (Serie B, Serie A x5, Supercoppa Italiana x3, Premier League, FA Cup)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Romelu Lukaku to Inter – €74m (£63.9m)

2. Alvaro Morata to Chelsea – €66m (£57m)

3. Richarlison to Tottenham – €58m (£50.1m)

4. Cristian Romero to Tottenham – €53.8m (£46.5m)

5. Achraf Hakimi to Inter – €43m (£37.1m)

6. Diego Simeone

Money spent: €1.6bn (£1.38bn)

Clubs managed: 6 (Estudiantes, River Plate, San Lorenzo, Catania, Racing Club, Atletico Madrid)

Club trophies won: 10 (Argentine Primera División x2, La Liga x2, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Europa League x2, UEFA Super Cup x2)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid – €127.2m (£109.9m)

2. Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid – €75m (£64.8m)

3. Thomas Lemar to Atletico Madrid – €72m (£62.2m)

4. Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid – €60m (£51.8m)

5. Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid – €54m (£46.6m)

5. Massimiliano Allegri

Money spent: €1.62bn (£1.4bn)

Clubs managed: 7 (Aglianese, SPAL, Grosseto, Sassuolo, Cagliari, AC Milan, Juventus)

Club trophies won: 15 (Serie C1, Serie A x6, Coppa Italia x5, Supercoppa Italiana x3)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus – €117m (£101.1m)

2. Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus – €90m (£77.7m)

3. Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus – €83.5m (£72.1m)

4. Gleison Bremer to Juventus – €51.3m (£44.3m)

5. Federico Chiesa to Juventus – €44.6m (£38.5m)

4. Carlo Ancelotti

Money spent: €1.85bn (£1.59bn)

Clubs managed: 10 (Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, Real Madrid)

Club trophies won: 31 (Intertoto Cup, Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Champions League x5, UEFA Super Cup x5, FIFA Club World Cup x3, FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield, Ligue 1, La Liga x2, Copa del Rey x2, Supercopa de Espana x2, Bundesliga, DFL-Supercup x2)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid – €127m (£109.7m)

2. Gareth Bale to Real Madrid – €101m (£87.3m)

3. Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid – €80m (£69.1m)

4. James Rodriguez to Real Madrid – €75m (£64.8m)

5. Fernando Torres to Chelsea – €58.5m (£50.5m)

3. Ernesto Valverde

Money spent: €1.88billion (£1.62bn)

Clubs managed: 6 (Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol, Olympiacos, Villarreal, Valencia, Barcelona)

Club trophies won: 11 (La Liga x2, Copa del Rey x2, Supercopa de Espana x2, Super League Greece x3, Greek Football Cup x2)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona – €148m (£127.9m)

2. Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona – €135m (£116.6m)

3. Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona – €120m (£103.7m)

4. Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona – €86m (£74.3m)

5. Malcolm to Barcelona – €41m (£35.4m)

2. Jose Mourinho

Money spent: €2bn (£1.72bn)

Clubs managed: 9 (Benfica, Uniao de Leiria, Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma, Fenerbahce)

Club trophies won: 26 (Primeira Liga x2, Taca de Portugal, Supertaca Candido de Oliveira, Champions League x2, Europa League x2, Premier League x3, FA Cup, EFL Cup x4, Community Shield x2, Serie A x2, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Europa Conference League)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Paul Pogba to Man Utd – €105m (£90.7m)

2. Romelu Lukaku to Man Utd – €84.7m (£73.2m)

3. Fred to Man Utd – €59m (£51m)

4. Nemanja Matic to Man Utd – €44.7m (£38.6m)

5. Andriy Shevchenko to Chelsea – €43.88m (£37.9m)

1. Pep Guardiola

Money spent: €2.6bn (£2.24bn)

Clubs managed: 3 (Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City)

Club trophies won: 41 (La Liga x3, Copa del Rey x2, Supercopa de Espana x3, Champions League x3, UEFA Super Cup x4, FIFA World Club Cup x4, Bundesliga x3, DFB-Pokal x2, Premier League x6, FA Cup x3, EFL Cup x5, Community Shield x3)

Five Biggest Purchases

1. Jack Grealish to Man City – €117.5m (£101.5m)

2. Josko Gvardiol to Man City – €90m (£77.8m)

3. Omar Marmoush to Man City – €75m (£64.8m)

4. Antoine Semenyo to Man City – €72m (£62.2m)

5. Ruben Dias to Man City – €71.6m (£61.8m)

READ MORE: The most successful managers in football history RANKED: Guardiola, Ferguson



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