The most unpredictable league in the world returns this weekend as the Championship kicks off its 2025–26 season.

As always, Premier League clubs will be keeping an eye on their close neighbours with a number of young talents looking to make a name for themselves and earn a big-money move.

With that in mind, here are the 10 most valuable players in the league according to Transfermarkt.

=7. Finn Azaz – £13.9m (Middlesbrough)

Bought as a January signing in 2024, Azaz has developed into arguably the key creative output for Middlesbrough.

He contributed 23 goals in the league last year and was a bright spark in what was an underwhelming season for the North Yorkshire club.

His age and ability make the attacking midfielder one of the most valuable players in the second tier.

=7. Gustavo Hamer – £13.9m (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United’s promotion bid may have fallen at the final hurdle, but that was through no fault of Hamer’s.

The Brazil-born Dutch international was the club’s top scorer, netting 16 in 41, and was in the league’s top 10% for expected assists and chances created.

His efforts earned him the Player of the Season nod and at 28, there is a suggestion he may look for a move away.

PSV were linked, but his apparent insistence to wait for a Premier League club means he remains on the Blades’ books.

Keeping him will be crucial to any Sheffield United success in the upcoming season.

=7. Jaden Philogene – £13.9m (Ipswich Town)

An impressive season with Hull put winger Philogene on Ipswich’s radar ahead of their Premier League return, but he instead opted to return to Aston Villa.

His comeback did not go to plan with Villa making the unusual move of selling him just six months later, but that decision was to Kieran McKenna’s benefit as Ipswich finally got their man.

Since arriving at Portman Road, Philogene has struggled for game time, but a return to the Championship means the 23-year-old will likely be competing with Jack Clarke for the left wing spot.

=7. Josh Sargent – £13.9m (Norwich City)

In a season that saw them finish 13th, Sargent and Borja Sainz were the highlights for Norwich fans.

Both of them featured in the top four of the highest scorers list and while Sainz has departed for Porto, Norwich have, for now, managed to keep hold of Sargent.

Whether that remains true come the end of the window is a question that needs answering with the 25-year-old American on the radar of Wolfsburg.

But new Canaries boss Liam Manning will be desperate to keep him. He is also the bookies’ favourite to be the outright top scorer this season.

6. Jacob Greaves – £15.6m (Ipswich Town)

Ipswich’s defence came in for a lot of criticism last season and after an impressive year with Hull the season prior, Greaves did struggle in the top flight.

But with the Tractor Boys back in the second division, Greaves – alongside new club captain Dara O’Shea – make up one of the best defences in the league.

While Kieran McKenna’s team are more known for what they do at the other end of the pitch, keeping it tight at the back will be crucial to their hopes of an immediate Premier League return.

=3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis – £19.1m (Southampton)

Harwood-Bellis is one of the many young players to come out of the Manchester City academy, and after five loans, he transferred permanently to the Saints in 2024.

Before that, the defender spent a year on loan at St Mary’s and was part of the team that guided Southampton to play-off success.

Back in the top flight though, they conceded 86 goals, the most of any side.

Now under the guidance of manager Will Still, big things are expected of the 23-year-old as he comes back from an ankle injury.

=3. Omari Hutchinson – £19.1m (Ipswich Town)

As Kieran McKenna looked to navigate a second successive promotion back in 2023-24, it was Hutchinson he turned to for a bit of magic.

The Chelsea academy graduate initially joined on loan, contributing 15 goals in his first season, encouraging Ipswich to spend a club-record fee of £20million ahead of their Premier League return.

However, against the better defences, Hutchinson struggled and his goal contributions dropped to five.

Back in the second tier, Hutchinson is expected to be back at his best but Ipswich have been fending off interest all summer from Brentford.

A £35m release clause was matched but crucially not with the money up front and with that stipulation now having expired, Brentford’s latest bid is said to be around £37.5m.

Hutchinson sat out Ipswich’s last pre-season friendly with McKenna saying he “didn’t feel mentally in the right place.”

=3. Leif Davis – £19.1m (Ipswich Town)

If Leeds fans can be critical of one Marcelo Bielsa decision, it was the one to play Davis at centre back.

It was only after he left Elland Road, and moved to left back, that he began to flourish and he switched to Ipswich in July 2022.

Fourteen assists in their League One promotion turned into 18 in the Championship, a record number for a defender in the division.

Premier League football proved to be a difficult step up, with Davis criticised for his defensive contributions.

But back in the Championship, the 2023-24 Player of the Season nominee is expected to again be a creative force on the left flank.

2. Tyler Dibling – £21.7m (Southampton)

Southampton’s 2024-25 was miserable in almost every way, but a small positive was the emergence of Dibling.

Having made just one appearance the year before, the Exeter-born winger played 33 times last year, scoring his first professional goal in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

He would score just once more, but his reputation remains intact given the circumstances and he is currently a target for Everton.

David Moyes’ team have already had two bids rejected, but have submitted a third as they try to bring the promising teenager to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

1. Bilal El Khannouss – £24.3m (Leciester City)

Coming in at No.1 on the list is Leicester’s attacking midfielder El Khannouss.

The Foxes signed him last summer for a fee of £21m but he managed just two goals in 32 Premier League matches with Leicester heading straight back down.

But the No.10 is touted as one of the most talented players in the league and has an incredible ability to keep hold of the ball in tight areas.

Before heading to England, he was named Genk’s Player of the Season for the 2023–24 campaign and was part of the Moroccan team that won bronze at the 2024 Olympics.

