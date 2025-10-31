Stars from Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are among the three best players in the world, according to Ian Wright.

The Arsenal legend was recently asked by ESPN to name the three best players in the world right now.

These were the three players that Wright named.

1. Erling Haaland

Taking the top spot was Haaland and given his scoring record, we can hardly disagree.

Man City have been a one-man band this season as the Norwegian striker has scored 65% of City’s league goals.

In fact, had it not been for Haaland, Pep Guardiola’s side would currently be sat 14th in the Premier League table.

He looks almost nailed on to win the Golden Boot this season and is averaging a goal every 68.8 minutes across all competitions.

2. Harry Kane

Next up, Wright named Kane, who definitely should be in everyone’s top three right now.

The Bayern Munich striker has made a sensational start to the season with 22 goals and three assists in his first 14 matches.

There have been some murmurs that Kane is considering a return to the Premier League and Wright thinks that he’d be in a great postion to break Alan Shearer’s scoring record, if he does return.

“Not just for the Premier League record, but to finish his career and see if he can be part of a team that wins something at Tottenham,” Wright said on The Overlap.

“They have won the Europa League, of course, but for him and his legacy, it’s important to win something at Tottenham, and then perhaps keep scoring goals.

“I think if Harry Kane returns next season, he will break that record.”

3. Declan Rice

In third place, Wright couldn’t resist throwing in an Arsenal player and named Rice ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

To be fair, Arsenal are one of the best sides in Europe right now and Rice has been a top performer for Mikel Arteta’s side for quite some time.

Back in April, following Arsenal’s triumph against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Wright described Rice as one of the best midfielders in the world.

“Nobody can ever question him,’ legendary ex-Arsenal striker Wright said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“You see all these podcasters being disrespectful, but Declan Rice, over two games, absolutely wiped the floor with that team with his performance.

“It was a performance where you’re looking at a player and you’re thinking: yeah, we know he’s good and he’s getting better.

“We saw the two goals last week that we haven’t seen before.

“We’ve seen on a weekly basis that he’s just improving and getting better in any position that he’s asked to play in, whether that’s crashing the box, whether it’s six, whether it’s eight.

“He was everywhere! He was everywhere! As we sit here right now, he is in the top three midfielders in the world.”

