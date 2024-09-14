7 incredible players who we can’t believe are reappearing on EA FC 25

With EA FC 25 due for release in less than a week, the announcements have been coming thick and fast recently. The cards for the highest-rated players in the game have been released, and now it’s been confirmed that several big-name players who were absent from last seasons’s game will be included once again.

This season we’ll be missing Joselu, Marco Verratti, and Nabil Fekir amongst others, but this news gives us hope that they might return one day.

Here are seven players making their return to EA FC this season. Are we going to be seeing any of this lot making an appearance in your Ultimate Team…?

Jesse Lingard

J-Lingz is back, baby. The vibe-powered forward was without a club when EA FC 24 was released (although he was later added), but now he’s back with FC Seoul in the South Korean K-League 1.

The Lingard card that is doing the rounds on Twitter has his pace down as 49… That can’t be true. You don’t just spend a few months as a free agent, move to South Korea, and turn into a tugboat. We’ll believe that when we see it.

If the rumours are true, we doubt you’ll be seeing much of Lingard in your day-to-day play, except for when you have a late-night game with your housemate and you’re randomising leagues and teams in drunken stupor. Are kids still milly-rocking? Were they ever?

Victor Moses

Now this is a comeback. Antonio Conte’s favourite converted wingback spent the last four seasons in Russia with Spartak Moscow. Spartak aren’t in the game, and so neither was Moses.

But Moses has crossed the continent, parted the North Sea, and returned to England with Luton Town.

Signed on a free during the international break—real under-the-radar stuff, but he’s here, he’s got the number 7 on his back, and he’s somehow still only 33 despite being one of the four Barclaysmen of the apocalypse.

Luis Suarez

El Pistolero spent a season in Brazil with Ronaldinho’s old team Gremio. FIFA games rarely include the Brazil national team, let alone the clubs, and so Luis Suarez disappeared from the game.

In 2024, the Uruguayan is in Miami, baby, with his old pals Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Leo Messi, and Inter Miami are very much in the game.

We foresee a lot of Inter Miami v Al Nassr matchups in the coming year, if they’re even remotely close in star rating.

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is back, and that means long-range volleys are back. Get it right up ya! The Colombian has returned to La Liga with Rayo Vallecano, after a season in Brazil with Sao Paulo.

It’s been ten years since he scored that outrageous goal at the World Cup in Brazil, but you had better believe we’re going to be trying to recreate it every team the ball comes to James’ chest with his back to goal.

It’s going to be our entire game plan. Chest-to-volleys-on-the-turn only. Save the replay.

Arturo Vidal

Vidal is another former elite player who spent last season in the Brasileirao. Arturo was with Athletico Paranaense, but he’s since made a triumphant return to Colo-Colo in his native Chile. He’s doing well, too. Three goals in 12 games from midfield since he returned.

His return to Chile means that Vidal and his diabolical faux-Mohican lid will be returning in EA FC 25.

If you’re looking for some midfield steel paired with an attacking threat, you need look no further than Colo-Colo’s rejuvenated general.

David De Gea

De Gea spent the 2023-24 season on sabbatical, essentially. A little career break to clear his head and hone his skills. We’re not even joking—have you seen the highlights of Fiorentina’s win over Puskas Akademia that qualified them for the Conference League?

La Viola were down to nine men, but De Gea made incredible save after incredible save, took the game to penalties, and won the penalty shootout for his team, taking them to the Conference League almost single-handedly.

David De Gea is back in real life, and he’s back in EA FC 25, and we couldn’t be happier for him.

Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa was a cheat code back in the day. He was too fast. Absolutely rapid. And this was back in the times when being fast was pretty much all you needed to be a good player to use on FIFA.

He’s 33 now, and, after spending a year in his homeland of Brazil with Fluminense, Costa has crossed the Pacific Ocean to join Sydney FC in Australia.

That’ll be a fun adventure for him but, more importantly, it means he returns to EA FC 25 and your favourite speed merchant since the golden age of Doumbia, Emenike, and Ibarbo will be having controllers thrown at him once again.