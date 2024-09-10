8 incredible players who we can’t believe won’t feature on EA FC 25

In a couple of weeks, we’ll all be forced to make a decision that we make every single year—whether or not to buy the new FIFA game. EA FC 25 is just around the corner, and we’ll be telling ourselves we’re not spending all that money because it’s just going to upset us and we’ve got a holiday to save for.

Then we’ll probably buy it anyway, curse our own weakness, and crack on with getting rinsed by 12-year-olds who’ve figured out how to wiggle the right analog stick in such a way that makes us want to smash our teeth into a dry wall.

The game will be missing some big names this year. Some pretty high-profile players are currently without a club, and some have moved to leagues which aren’t included in the game for licensing reasons, as is the case with the Brasileirao.

We’ve picked out eight big misses from this season’s iteration of the game. Anthony Martial, Dele Alli and Felipe Anderson didn’t even make the cut…

Sergio Ramos

The big bad wolf of La Liga hasn’t retired yet, but his contract is up with Sevilla. That makes Ramos a free agent, and therefore not in EA FC 25, nor available in Ultimate Team.

The 38-year-old is already one of the all-time greats of the game and will be a big miss in this season’s game. Here’s hoping your favourite centre-back casa de mierda signs for someone before the first big update.

Memphis Depay

Memphis left Atletico Madrid at the end of last season, taking himself and his fluffy personalised headband off to the Euros without signing for a new club.

Clearly, no one was moved sufficiently by his performances in Germany to offer the Dutchman a contract that he deems sufficient, and with the new season already underway, Memphis is still clubless.

He’s only 30 and he’s represented some of Europe’s biggest clubs, so you’d think he’d sort that out but, as it stands, Depay won’t be included in EA FC 25.

Adrien Rabiot

As we write, it’s being reported that Rabiot is in talks with various Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, but as things stand, the French midfielder left Juventus on a free at the end of last season and hasn’t secured himself a new club.

Trouble seems to follow Rabiot wherever he goes. That, or Rabiot seems to have a knack of conjuring trouble where previously there was none.

Listen, we’re not in these dressing rooms—we don’t know. Either way, that’s not really relevant in EA FC and Rabiot would do a job for you basically anywhere in your midfield.

Having said that, imagine him at Manchester United in their current state of disarray. Get the documentary cameras in there immediately.

Thiago Silva

Brazil’s veteran, legendary centre-back has returned to his homeland. With Fluminense flailing near the bottom of the table, Silva has been charged with saving them from a disastrous relegation. We beg, give the man a rest.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian Serie A will not feature in EA FC 25, so Thiago Silva will not be available to play with in the game. Farewell to a warrior, a Rolls Royce, a defensive demigod.

Philippe Coutinho

Former Liverpool crown jewel and Barcelona man Coutinho joined his boyhood club Vasco da Gama on loan for the season this summer. Coutinho hasn’t been rated below 80 on a FIFA or EA FC game since 2013, which is no mean feat.

The Brazilian won’t be available in the newest version of the game, though, whilst he’s away plying his trade in his homeland. Coutinho doesn’t appear to be in Unai Emery’s plans, so an early return from his loan looks implausible.

Nabil Fekir

A FIFA favourite due to his all-round good stats, Fekir has just made the switch from Real Betis and La Liga, to Al Jazira in the UAE Pro League. The attacking midfielder is the owner of 25 French international caps and was made captain of Lyon when he was just 24 years old.

Fekir is still only 31 and a hell of a player, but the UAE Pro League aren’t included in EA FC 25, so it’s farewell for now to Fekir.

Joselu

It can’t be too often that a player wins the Champions League and is then omitted from the next iteration of a FIFA game without retiring.

That’s the case with European champion Joselu, though, as he joined Real Madrid this summer following his heroics in the Champions League semifinal, and was sold one day later to Al-Gharafa in the Qatar Stars League.

Just five years ago, during his Newcastle United days, the Spanish striker was a 74-rated silver card with 59 pace and 72 shooting. Last year, he was given an FC 24 Showdown Winner card that was rated 95 overall… What a redemption.

Anyway, Al-Gharafa ain’t in EA FC 25 so you won’t be seeing Joselu in the game this year.

Luis Alberto

The Spanish number 10 was, briefly, a Liverpool player back in 2013-14. It was his eight years at Lazio that defined his career, though. After a tentative start, he played a whopping 297 games in the last seven of those eight seasons, making himself a legend in the blue half of Rome.

Luis Alberto signed for Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League this summer. Perhaps he’ll go for Qatari tapas with Joselu. What he won’t be doing is appearing in EA FC 25.