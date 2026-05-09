We’re slightly fascinated by top-class players who come from countries otherwise not renowned for their footballing pedigree.

So we’ve put together a hypothetical line-up, in a 3-4-3 formation, of ballers from unheralded nations, many of which never qualify for the World Cup.

While some of these countries have a few recognisable players, we’ve stuck to one from each – most of them transcending the level that their homeland usually produces.

GK: Jan Oblak (Slovenia)

Oblak has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world for the past decade, even winning La Liga’s player of the season award five years ago.

But he has only played at one international tournament – Euro 2024 – with his country, Slovenia.

CB: Milan Skriniar (Slovakia)

Skriniar’s best days are probably behind him now after his spells with Inter and PSG, but he’s still captaining his country while plying his trade for Fenerbahce at club level.

The 31-year-old would still rank behind Marek Hamsik as Slovakia’s best ever player, but has been one of their most high-profile representatives.

CB: Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso)

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes described Tapsoba as “one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga” when he renewed his contract in April.

He hails from Burkina Faso, the African nation that has never qualified for a World Cup.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan)

Khusanov became the first Uzbek player in Premier League history when he joined Manchester City 18 months ago.

He has now made almost 50 appearances for the club and will be taking his country to their first World Cup this summer.

RM: Andrei Ratiu (Romania)

Romania international Ratiu was named in the 2024-25 La Liga team of the season for his efforts with Rayo Vallecano.

He grew up in Spain but has played for his country of birth – who haven’t played in a World Cup this century – since 2021.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary)

Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s player of the season by a distance. But there’ll be no World Cup duties to cap off his year; Hungary haven’t qualified since 1986.

Szoboszlai never even played in his country’s top flight before making a name for himself in Austria and Germany, and ultimately England.

CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia)

Mkhitaryan might have underwhelmed in the Premier League, but got his career back on track in Serie A since leaving Arsenal for Roma seven years ago.

The attacking midfielder is 37 now but still featuring heavily for Inter, in a slightly deeper midfield position than he used to.

He retired from international duty with Armenia in March 2022 as their all-time top scorer. His nation never featured at a major tournament during his career.

LM: Alphonso Davies (Canada)

Canada’s appearance at the 2022 World Cup was the first in Davies’ lifetime. They have developed a few more decent players since, but would remain the least fancied of the three co-hosts in 2026.

Born in Ghana but raised in Canada from the age of five, Davies has stood out for a while with Bayern Munich since his January 2019 arrival in Germany.

Regarded as one of the world’s best wing-backs, Davies’ next appearance for Bayern will be his 250th.

RW: Yankuba Minteh (Gambia)

The one that got away for Newcastle, Minteh enjoyed a promising first season with Brighton, but has only scored a couple of times in his second.

Still, he is already one of the most prominent players produced by the Gambia, all by the age of 21.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

You don’t get a nickname like ‘Kvaradona’ at Napoli without having something special about you, no matter where you’re from.

Kvaratskhelia has continued his rise to star status with Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Champions League last season and reaching another final this time around.

CF: Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)

Guinea have never been to a World Cup and didn’t even make it to the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, despite producing some decent players over the years.

The most in-form right now is Guirassy, the striker who scored 38 goals for Borussia Dortmund last season and has 20 to his name this term.

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