An incredible XI of players out of contract in 2025: Salah, Van Dijk, De Bruyne…

The summer transfer window is only a few months away and stars from Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are among those entering the footballing No Man’s Land that is the final year of their contracts.

While there’s every chance some of these players will sign contract extensions, others may be sold this summer to prevent them leaving for nothing in 2025.

We’ve compiled a brilliant line-up of players who are about to enter the final year of their contracts.

GK: Andriy Lunin

With his Real Madrid contract about to enter its final year, Lunin is reportedly the subject of interest from Arsenal ahead of the summer window.

The Ukraine international has been in superb form this season and reports in Spain suggest that Madrid are keen to enter contract extension talks with the 25-year-old.

But the deal hasn’t been signed yet and Lunin takes his deserved spot between the sticks in our XI.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in signing Alexander-Arnold, especially as incumbent right-back Dani Carvajal is nearing veteran status at the Bernabeu.

It’s also said that Liverpool would demand a hefty nine-figure sum of €100 million to part ways with the 25-year-old, despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2025.

That might be a prohibitive price, even for cash-rich Madrid. Also, Alexander-Arnold wants to sign a new contract with Liverpool, meaning a move to Spain is unlikely see the light of day.

CB: Leny Yoro

Both Chelsea and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for 18-year-old defender Yoro in the summer transfer window.

After enjoying a superb breakthrough season at Lille, the teenager has a valuation of €40million on Transfermarkt and would represent superb business for whichever club is lucky enough to sign him.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk’s last deal at Liverpool was signed in 2021, making him the club’s second-highest earner.

Seemingly content at Anfield, there appears to be little urgency to get around the negotiating table just yet, although the uncertainty over the identity of Jurgen Klopp’s successor means nothing can be ruled out just yet.

LB: Alphonso Davies

Davies reportedly had a new deal ready to go at the end of the 2022-23 season, but the massive changes in Bayern’s boardroom has meant a new round of talks were needed.

Football’s primary sharks, Real Madrid, are circling and Davies has reportedly decided against signing a new deal with the Bundesliga champions.

A big money million move to Real Madrid this summer feels increasingly likely for the 23-year-old.

CM: Joshua Kimmich

As talks with Bayern Munich drag on, Kimmich is thought to be exploring his options and both Manchester clubs are said to be extremely keen on his signature.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arguably the most concerning potential exit for Bayern is Joshua Kimmich, who has endured a tough season and is heading into the final year of his contract.

“Bayern’s new director of sport, Max Eberl, will hold talks with the player. Kimmich is open to moving to the Premier League.

“Manchester City are exploring a move for him and believe he could gel well with Rodri. Liverpool have also been linked but there’s nothing advanced there to date. Barcelona are another club long-linked with Kimmich.”

United are also thought to be weighing up an offer for the Germany midfielder.

CM: Conor Gallagher

Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Gallagher at Stamford Bridge, but his home-grown status means any fee Chelsea would receive represents pure profit in the murky world of FFP.

Despite performing admirably for the Blues this season, the England midfielder will look at the board’s precedent over Mason Mount’s departure and be fearful for his Chelsea future.

Tottenham have been linked with Gallagher and it’s thought Chelsea would sell him for around £50million.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne remains arguably the best player in the Premier League, but a combination of injuries and his advancing age means there’s no guarantee Manchester City will keep the midfielder beyond his 2025 contract expiry date.

City have rarely stood in a player’s way when they have wanted to leave and clubs in the Saudi Pro League are rumoured to be interested in signing the Belgium international.

But the most likely outcome is De Bruyne staying at the Etihad for as long as he wishes.

RW: Mohamed Salah

It might be unthinkable to some that both Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool this summer – but that is a very real prospect.

The Reds resisted interest from Saudi Arabia last year, but the temptation to rake in a huge transfer fee, coupled with Salah’s apparent openness to leaving, means the club have a difficult decision to make.

Already the best-paid player at Anfield, it’s as unlikely Liverpool would be willing to offer a similarly-sized contract extension to a player in his 30s as it’s unlikely they’ll let him walk away for free.

Watch this space.

LW: Leroy Sane

Sane is understood to have changed his view on signing a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Towards the end of last year it was reported that a deal was close to being sealed, but amid some brilliant form that has reignited links with Liverpool and Manchester City, Sane is said to have decided to hold on until after Euro 2024.

By the time the summer tournament finishes, Sane will be in the final year of his Bayern contract. It seems like the winger currently holds all the power.

ST: Jonathan David

After making his reputation at Lille, David is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 side and has a queue of Premier League suitors eager to secure his signature.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham have all been linked with a move for the 24-year-old Canada international and it feels likely we’ll be seeing David in English football before too long.