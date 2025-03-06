Former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham players feature among the six greatest players of all time according to IShowSpeed.

The online streamer has become an internet sensation over the last few years, although his ball knowledge is questionable, to say the least.

Speed was recently asked to name the six greatest players of all time and his answers were… interesting.

Cristiano Ronaldo

It was no surprise that he named CR7 as his personal favourite.

Speed has built his brand around his love for Ronaldo and no matter what, he’ll defend the Al-Nassr superstar until his final breath.

The pair met each other back in 2023 and Ronaldo even sent Speed a birthday message earlier this year. We’re fully living in a simulation, aren’t we?

“I think Ronaldo is the GOAT,” Speed recently told CBS Sports.

“I don’t know if y’all agree with that. Everybody has their own opinion. He’s my inspiration, even when it comes to YouTube.”

Romelu Lukaku

While there can be no denying that Ronaldo ranks among the greatest players of all time, not many people would include Lukaku in that conversation.

Funnily enough, Speed has never met Lukaku either, so it’s not as if he picked the Belgian forward because of a personal friendship.

He must just love watching Big Rom’s highlight reels.

Antony

Alright, this is where the list starts to fall apart completely, but stick with us here.

To be fair to Antony, he’s looked like a player reborn since joining Real Betis on loan.

In fact, only Barcelona have accumulated more points than Betis in La Liga since Antony joined them on loan. That’s what you call impact.

After struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League, the Brazilian has been flourishing in La Liga with four goal contributions in his first five matches.

Harry Maguire

While Maguire often gets memed, he’s actually been one of Manchester United’s more solid performers this season. Albeit, the bar is incredibly low for Ruben Amorim’s side right now.

The 32-year-old has also earned himself cut hero status among England fans, given Maguire’s tendency to show up at major tournaments.

We can’t say he’s one of the six greatest players of all time, but we’ve still got plenty of love for Slabhead at Planet Football.

Peter Crouch

By this point, it became clear that Speed was just naming the first players that came to mind. We’ll be honest though, his selection of Crouch did catch us off guard.

Considering Speed only started to watch football in 2021 and Crouch retired in 2019, he must’ve watched a few of his compilations on YouTube.

The former Tottenham forward still holds the record for the most headed goals in Premier League history with 53.

Alright, that doesn’t make him one of the best players of all time, but we all love Crouchy, don’t we?

Christian Eriksen

Despite originally being asked to name just five players, Speed also chose to include Eriksen who rounded off his list.

The 33-year-old has only featured sparingly for United this season, but he was a force to be reckoned with during his prime years.

In fact, since 2015-16, only Kevin De Bruyne has created more chances than Eriksen has in the Premier League. That’s quite the record.

