Jose Mourinho is on the verge of taking charge at Benfica just one month after leaving his role as Fenerbahce manager in the summer.

The legendary manager has not coached in Portugal since leaving Porto in 2004, but has previously managed Benfica. His return to the club comes as they are sixth in the league and suffered a shock loss to Qarabag in their Champions League opener.

Mourinho will want to make the side his own to have success, and while he already has players who fit his system and are used to a 4-2-3-1 formation, he’ll be eager to put his own spin on the squad.

GK: Rui Patricio

The goalkeeper position at Benfica is not entirely settled, with Anatoliy Trubin and Samuel Soares both getting minutes this season – the former more than the latter.

Trubin conceded three goals in the Champions League opener, and Mourinho might instead favour bringing in one of his most trusted former players.

Portuguese goalkeeper Patricio played 125 times for him at Roma, with only one player beating that tally.

Currently a free agent, Benfica have a perfect opportunity to bring him back to Portugal and reunite him with Mourinho.

RB: Amar Dedic

New Benfica arrival Dedic has played the most minutes at right-back this season and has a goal and an assist to his name already.

At 23, he should continue to rise through the ranks, and Mourinho could nurture him into a fantastic full-back.

CB: Antonio Silva

Silva, 21, is already being looked at as one of the most promising centre-backs in world football. He’s about to tick over 150 games for Benfica, and already has 18 caps for Portugal.

Mourinho will be blessed with his presence for as long as he can keep him, with Silva attracting the attention of some of Europe’s big hitters.

CB: Nicolas Otamendi

Mourinho will have come up against Otamendi on a lot of occasions before, and will know he possesses a lot of important qualities.

At 37, the Argentine is a workhorse; he has 128 international caps, a World Cup medal and has yet to miss a minute this season.

That highlights the resolve of Benfica’s captain, and the respect he garners among his peers will be important for Mourinho to tap into for as long as he can.

LB: Samuel Dahl

Dahl is still finding his feet in the game, but the 22-year-old has improved since his time at Mourinho’s former club Roma, though after the manager was there.

He played just three times for Roma, but in his first season at Benfica, Dahl assisted six goals from left-back.

Currently the favoured option on the left side of the defence, he’s shown he’s worthy of keeping his place.

CM: Richard Rios

Rios was wanted by some big clubs in Europe when Benfica snapped him up for around £23million – the club’s record signing.

The Colombian midfielder – who has 25 international caps – has since played almost every minute available to him at Benfica and is clearly one of the club’s most valued assets.

CM: Enzo Barrenechea

Barrenechea scored his first Benfica goal in the Champions League loss to Qarabag, and seems to be finding his feet after his spell at Aston Villa looks not to have panned out.

After being signed from Juventus, he was immediately sent out on loan to Valencia.

When he returned, Villa sent him to Benfica on a season-long loan, which will become permanent if certain targets are met, so he might never play a game for the Villans, which could well benefit the Portuguese side.

At 24, he and the similarly aged Rios could maintain a quality partnership in the midfield for years.

RW: Oguz Aydun

Mourinho used winger Aydun in just 35 games at Fenerbahce, but found a spectacular talent in him. In those games, the 24-year-old scored seven goals and provided nine assists.

A classic right-footed left-winger, Aydun played almost equally between the left and the right flanks last season for Mourinho.

He’d be likely to play on the right again to make space for another one of the manager’s favourite disciples on the left.

CAM: Georgiy Sudakov

Sudakov joined Benfica at the end of August, so has not had an awful lot of time to bed in yet. However, in his Champions League debut for the club, he chipped in with his first assist.

The 23-year-old already has 31 Ukraine caps, and was one of the most prodigiously talented players in the country while playing there, netting 13 goals and providing four assists in 25 league games last season.

If Mourinho gets that kind of production out of him, he’ll be a happy man.

LW: Stephan El Shaarawy

Now 32, El Shaarawy might not have long left beating defenders down the flank and causing mayhem in behind.

But Mourinho might well want to eke out the last few years of his career in what could be a simple signing given he has just one year left on his deal at Roma.

El Shaarawy played 103 games under Mourinho, scoring 18 goals and assisting eight more. Only three players scored more often for the Special One at Roma.

This signing would also give 21-year-old winger Andreas Schjelderup – who has four goal contributions this season after 11 last term – a chance to really find his feet before taking his place on the left flank.

ST: Youssef En-Nesyri

En-Nesryi’s returns under Mourinho at Fenerbahce were spectacular. He bagged 31 goals and eight assists in 58 games – far more than any other player at the club.

Last season, he scored 20 goals and assisted six more in the Turkish Super Lig alone, and at 28, should be in his prime.

If Mourinho can get him, En-Nesyri will almost certainly be on his list, having started the season very well, with four goals and an assist in eight games.

