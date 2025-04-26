Kit designers and marketers are looking ahead to next season – and top clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among those that have had their kits leak ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

We’ve done some digging and collected all the available leaks for major European clubs for 2025-26.

Keep checking back on this one as we’ll be updating and adding more as more leaks and announcements trickle out.

Arsenal

🚨 Arsenal home shirt for next season has been leaked, and is set to be released in early May 2025. 👕👀 The shirt will feature a red body with white sleeves, and a unique ‘Gothic A’ pattern on the front. 🅰🎨 [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/EJB0UWEGJN — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) April 8, 2025

💥 EXCLUSIVE 💥 🚨 | Arsenal 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked! pic.twitter.com/pT1mg7HoHG — Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 26, 2025

Manchester United

💣 Manchester United 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked! Available in August 2025 🔜 pic.twitter.com/aTv0zn63Rg — Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 1, 2025

Liverpool

💚🤍🖤 Liverpool’s 25-26 Third Kit Recalls the EQT Era pic.twitter.com/2jjW52Wvhm — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) February 20, 2025

Chelsea

Here is a leak of Chelsea’s 2025/26 Home Shirt#CFC pic.twitter.com/JBa8ViUHvD — ChikaCFC (@ChikazoCFC) February 26, 2025

Manchester City

Tottenham

🚨🚨👀 The Tottenham 2025/26 away shirt, leaked. This all black kit could be the nicest we’ve seen in a long time. It’s a beauty. 😍 pic.twitter.com/8dt2TsyNA4 — HotspurReports. (@hotspurreports) December 18, 2024

Nottingham Forest

🚨 LEAKED! 🌳 The #NFFC Home and Away shirts have both been leaked ahead of the 25/26 season! 👀 The home kit is a nod to the fan-favourite shirt from 92/94, featuring a button-up collar and pinstripes 👕 And the away kit pays tribute to Nottingham’s historic lace industry 🧵 pic.twitter.com/W14tTjUYdA — bray (@maybebrayyy) March 25, 2025

Real Madrid

💥 EXCLUSIVE 💥 🚨 | Real Madrid 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked! Available in August 2025 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Q1zpnv4N6r — Öpaleak (@opaleak) December 8, 2024

Barcelona

📸 | The 25/26 Barcelona Home Kit on Lamine Yamal. [via Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/N8wgBjHwNl — The Barça Centre (@TheBarcaCentre) April 19, 2025

🐍 FC Barcelona 2025/26 Away Kit Leaked! BARCA 🤝 KOBE pic.twitter.com/7i5PYvhlec — Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 27, 2025

💣 FC Barcelona 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked! Dropping late summer 🔜 pic.twitter.com/KURoguYkAQ — Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 11, 2025

Atletico Madrid

💥 EXCLUSIVE 💥 🚨 | Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Home Kit Leaked! (90%) pic.twitter.com/x07rxRqv05 — Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 24, 2025

🚨👕 JUST IN: The Atletico Madrid 2025/26 season away kit could be a yellow and blue stripe design, in homage to their 2005/06 away shirt. [@GolDeSergio & @Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/6hOVXGLT2d — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 5, 2024

PSG

Inter

Juventus

Jersey Juventus Home untuk musim 2025/26. Beri nilai 1-10 ✍ Via @FootyHeadIines pic.twitter.com/IYJoF7oFqd — Juventus Indonesia (@juveindonesia) April 15, 2025

Leaked Juventus away kit for the 2025/26 season. 👀 🎨@brfootball pic.twitter.com/cRR1UO4HQA — Juventus Xtra (@juven_xtra) April 22, 2025

AC Milan

🚨🌕 | 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The 2025-26 #ACMilan away and third kits have now also been leaked. What are your thoughts? 🤔 ⚪⚫🔴 𝔁 🟡 📸: @opaleak pic.twitter.com/MZG37ZVe9R — Milan Xtra (@MilanXtra) April 7, 2025



Bayern Munich

📸 Bayern’s leaked 2025/26 away kit recreated on the pitch [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/wv38g32ioL — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 18, 2025

💥 EXCLUSIVE 💥 🎲 Bayern Munich 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked! pic.twitter.com/CbZWPjWC7i — Öpaleak (@opaleak) March 29, 2025

Borussia Dortmund

