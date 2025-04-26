New kits & leaks for 2025-26: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd, PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid…
Kit designers and marketers are looking ahead to next season – and top clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among those that have had their kits leak ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
We’ve done some digging and collected all the available leaks for major European clubs for 2025-26.
Keep checking back on this one as we’ll be updating and adding more as more leaks and announcements trickle out.
Arsenal
🚨 Arsenal home shirt for next season has been leaked, and is set to be released in early May 2025. 👕👀
The shirt will feature a red body with white sleeves, and a unique ‘Gothic A’ pattern on the front. 🅰🎨
[@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/EJB0UWEGJN
— DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) April 8, 2025
Leaked Arsenal away kit for the 2025/26 season. 👀
🎨 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/wOxcb3Y1rj
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 22, 2025
💥 EXCLUSIVE 💥
🚨 | Arsenal 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked! pic.twitter.com/pT1mg7HoHG
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 26, 2025
Manchester United
🚨📸 Manchester United’s leaked 2025/26 home shirt design. #MUFC [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/pJLKksB7z8
— mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) April 21, 2025
#mufc‘s 2025/26 away kit has leaked [@FootyHeadIines] pic.twitter.com/3xSFlG4h8M
— utdreport (@utdreport) April 1, 2025
💣 Manchester United 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked!
Available in August 2025 🔜 pic.twitter.com/aTv0zn63Rg
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 1, 2025
Liverpool
🚨 Liverpool 2025/26 Home Kit Leaked ⬇
📸 @opaleak pic.twitter.com/XmV5Nfsfxq
— Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 30, 2024
💚🤍🖤 Liverpool’s 25-26 Third Kit Recalls the EQT Era pic.twitter.com/2jjW52Wvhm
— Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) February 20, 2025
Chelsea
Here is a leak of Chelsea’s 2025/26 Home Shirt#CFC pic.twitter.com/JBa8ViUHvD
— ChikaCFC (@ChikazoCFC) February 26, 2025
🚨 | Chelsea 2025/26 Away Kit Leaked! pic.twitter.com/FHSqk4AdTD
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) February 26, 2025
Manchester City
The leaked 2025/26 #ManCity home shirt
(Via FootyHeadlines) pic.twitter.com/k0j8RmBfXi
— mcfc england 🏴 (@mcfc_england) February 26, 2025
Tottenham
🚨 The 25/26 #thfc home shirt.
It’s a beauty for me! [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/vacFapwgoA
— HotspurReports. (@hotspurreports) January 11, 2025
🚨🚨👀 The Tottenham 2025/26 away shirt, leaked.
This all black kit could be the nicest we’ve seen in a long time. It’s a beauty. 😍 pic.twitter.com/8dt2TsyNA4
— HotspurReports. (@hotspurreports) December 18, 2024
Nottingham Forest
🚨 LEAKED! 🌳
The #NFFC Home and Away shirts have both been leaked ahead of the 25/26 season! 👀
The home kit is a nod to the fan-favourite shirt from 92/94, featuring a button-up collar and pinstripes 👕
And the away kit pays tribute to Nottingham’s historic lace industry 🧵 pic.twitter.com/W14tTjUYdA
— bray (@maybebrayyy) March 25, 2025
Real Madrid
Real Madrid 2025/26 Home Kit.@Footy_Headlines 👕⚪ pic.twitter.com/d5YTGbKLUG
— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 12, 2025
🚨 Real Madrid AWAY Kit 2025/26. @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/kHomdNt8t7
— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 10, 2025
💥 EXCLUSIVE 💥
🚨 | Real Madrid 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked!
Available in August 2025 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Q1zpnv4N6r
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) December 8, 2024
Barcelona
📸 | The 25/26 Barcelona Home Kit on Lamine Yamal.
[via Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/N8wgBjHwNl
— The Barça Centre (@TheBarcaCentre) April 19, 2025
🐍 FC Barcelona 2025/26 Away Kit Leaked!
BARCA 🤝 KOBE pic.twitter.com/7i5PYvhlec
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 27, 2025
💣 FC Barcelona 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked!
Dropping late summer 🔜 pic.twitter.com/KURoguYkAQ
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 11, 2025
Atletico Madrid
💥 EXCLUSIVE 💥
🚨 | Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Home Kit Leaked! (90%) pic.twitter.com/x07rxRqv05
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 24, 2025
🚨👕 JUST IN: The Atletico Madrid 2025/26 season away kit could be a yellow and blue stripe design, in homage to their 2005/06 away shirt.
[@GolDeSergio & @Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/6hOVXGLT2d
— Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 5, 2024
PSG
🗼 Paris Saint-Germain 25-26 Home Jersey Leaked! pic.twitter.com/Q5aBWf9WEM
— esvaphane (@esvaphane) April 14, 2025
Inter
🐍 Inter. 2025/26. Home Kit. pic.twitter.com/qXbIZumDAT
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) April 12, 2025
🚨 | Inter Milan 2025/26 Away Kit Leaked!
[@GuarroPas] pic.twitter.com/AHjFJc929r
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) January 7, 2025
Juventus
Jersey Juventus Home untuk musim 2025/26.
Beri nilai 1-10 ✍
Via @FootyHeadIines pic.twitter.com/IYJoF7oFqd
— Juventus Indonesia (@juveindonesia) April 15, 2025
Leaked Juventus away kit for the 2025/26 season. 👀
🎨@brfootball pic.twitter.com/cRR1UO4HQA
— Juventus Xtra (@juven_xtra) April 22, 2025
AC Milan
Milan’s leaked home shirt for season 2025/26
[via @opaleak] pic.twitter.com/y64KRRE5t7
— Milan Eye (@MilanEye) March 15, 2025
🚨🌕 | 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The 2025-26 #ACMilan away and third kits have now also been leaked. What are your thoughts? 🤔
⚪⚫🔴 𝔁 🟡
📸: @opaleak pic.twitter.com/MZG37ZVe9R
— Milan Xtra (@MilanXtra) April 7, 2025
Bayern Munich
📸 Bayern’s 2025/26 leaked home kit recreated [@grhaer9] pic.twitter.com/GWxXET52tt
— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 23, 2025
📸 Bayern’s leaked 2025/26 away kit recreated on the pitch [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/wv38g32ioL
— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 18, 2025
💥 EXCLUSIVE 💥
🎲 Bayern Munich 2025/26 Third Kit Leaked! pic.twitter.com/CbZWPjWC7i
— Öpaleak (@opaleak) March 29, 2025
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund 2025/26 Home
Credit: @opaleak pic.twitter.com/jcccE3A9Ro
— grhaer9 (@grhaer9) March 14, 2025
READ NEXT: 13 iconic kits that were shamefully only worn once ft. Man Utd, Barcelona & Chelsea…
TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Premier League Nostalgia Quiz: Can you name these 30 Barclaysmen?