The international break can be very dull at the best of times, but we have some huge World Cup play-offs to enjoy this month. You can’t beat a bit of jeopardy.

There are 16 European nations battling it out for four places at this summer’s competition in North America, while DR Congo await New Caledonia or Jamaica and Iraq face either Bolivia or Suriname.

Some top players are in competitive action over the next week, with Italy notably among those who failed to automatically qualify.

With that in mind, we have composed a delicious combined XI consisting of play-off players, and to avoid it being overly Italian, we have restricted ourselves to choosing a maximum of one player per nation.

GK: Stole Dimitrievski (North Macedonia)

Valencia goalkeeper Dimitrievski, formerly of Rayo Vallecano, Gimnastic, Granada and Rabotnichki, should be a busy boy when his nation lock horns with Denmark in Copenhagen.

It’s a huge test for the North Macedonians, but with this fella between the sticks, they have every chance of producing an upset.

Dimitrievski – capped 85 times – kept a clean sheet when North Macedonia shocked reigning European champions Italy in the 2022 World Cup play-offs. Unfortunately, they lost in the final to Portugal.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo)

It was always uncertain whether Wan-Bissaka would take his medicine and commit to DR Congo or stick it out for an England call-up.

After snub after snub, the ex-Manchester United right-back chose the African nation – for whom he qualifies through his parents – and has the chance to help them reach the World Cup finals for only the second time after losing all three group-stage matches in 1974.

Wan-Bissaka’s eventual decision to play for the African nation was a major coup, and his battle with Leon Bailey – if Jamaica beat New Caledonia – will be an intriguing one.

CB: Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine)

Signed by Paris Saint-Germain from Bournemouth for big money last summer, Zabarnyi is someone Ukraine heavily rely on.

He has not enjoyed the best of seasons in the French capital, but all will be forgotten if he gets his country into the World Cup with victory over Sweden and then Poland or Albania.

CB: Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland)

Completing our central defensive partnership is Brentford star Collins, who has recently been linked with a huge transfer to Manchester United.

Collins has been excellent for Brentford, who continue to exceed expectations in a remarkable campaign under Keith Andrews.

Attention now turns to international duty for the 24-year-old, and Ireland face quite the challenge: first Czechia, then the winner of Denmark vs North Macedonia. But, hey, if Scotland can do it, so can they.

LB: David Hancko (Slovakia)

Now at Atletico Madrid after an impressive Euro 2024 with Slovakia, former Feyenoord defender Hancko is capable of playing in the middle of a back three or four, and on the left of a back three or four.

Hancko is arguably Slovakia’s best player, though Stanislav Lobotka might have something to say about that.

Kosovo at home should be successfully navigated by Hancko and friends, but a final against Turkey or Romania will be far from straightforward.

DM: Morten Hjulmand (Denmark)

Hjulmand vs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was almost a coin toss, but the former is the more fashionable inclusion.

Hojbjerg has been a solid signing for Marseille, but he is beyond his prime years, unlike Hjulmand, who is just approaching them.

A scorer at Euro 2024 against England, a transfer to the Premier League seems inevitable for the Sporting CP midfielder. He has more pressing concerns, though, as Denmark bid to reach a third successive World Cup.

CM: Nicolo Barella (Italy)

The Italian options were vast and choosing Barella was not a simple decision. He should be proud to be here over Sandro Tonali, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Federico Dimarco, and many, many others.

Barella runs the Inter midfield and has the ability to grab any game by the scruff of the neck. Given Italy’s recent World Cup qualification woes, they might need him to do exactly that.

CM: Arda Guler (Turkey)

Kenan Yildiz, Baris Yilmaz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ferdi Kadioglu; Turkey have some top players. The most exciting of the lot is Guler, closely followed by Juventus superstar Yildiz.

Guler has been heavily trusted by Real Madrid this campaign, which tells you everything you need to know, really. He is a supreme talent.

AM: Harry Wilson (Wales)

One of the most in-form players in the 2025-26 Premier League, Wilson has become the man Wales will rely on to get them to another major tournament. He is no Gareth Bale, but Wilson might have a sweeter left peg.

Wales and Wilson take on Bosnia and Herzegovina for a place in the final against either Italy or Northern Ireland. Wales winning isn’t asking for too much, but Northern Ireland beating Italy to set up a home nations belter might be pushing it…

ST: Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden)

Arsenal striker Gyokeres has his critics, but there is no doubting his incredible ability to score when given a sniff.

Without Alexander Isak, Gyokeres becomes the main man up front for the Swedes, who were rescued by their UEFA Nations League results after a shocking World Cup qualifying campaign which ended with two points from six games.

Gyokeres failed to score in four international appearances in 2025, after netting 10 in seven the previous calendar year. Here’s hoping Graham Potter can get him firing for Sweden’s play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

ST: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Lewandowski is a living legend. He is probably the greatest Polish footballer of all time and has scored goals for fun wherever he has played, especially in Germany for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

The 37-year-old Barcelona superstar has six international hat-tricks to his name and has scored in the last two major tournaments against 2018 world champions France.

We have mentioned nations leaning on certain players a couple of times already and there is no greater example than the Polish god that is Robert Lewandowski.

Should Poland and Sweden win their semi-finals, our strike force will face off for a place at this summer’s World Cup on March 31.

READ NEXT: 8 players who won the World Cup and nothing else in their entire football career



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country to have played at the World Cup finals?

