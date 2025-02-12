Where are they now? Every player Lionel Messi voted for in the Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi has won more Ballon d’Or – eight – than any other footballer in history. But who did the Argentinian icon vote for when it came to football’s most prestigious individual award?

The former Barcelona and PSG legend started voting in the Ballon d’Or in the year 2011, after he was made Argentina captain. Then, from 2016 onwards, there was a split between FIFA and France Football and Messi instead voted in FIFA’s rival ‘The Best’ award.

Here’s every player that Messi voted (with a first, second and third each year) for the Ballon d’Or between 2011 and 2015. We’ve checked in on where they all are today.

Andres Iniesta – 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015

The iconic Spanish midfielder was the only player to feature in Messi’s picks across all five years.

Having been crucial to Spain’s success in 2012 and then Barcelona every season, including the treble-winning campaign of 2014-2015.

On pure football ability, it is hard to argue against him featuring every year, but his peak came in those earlier years.

He remained at Barca until 2018 and he left after 22 years at the club having come through the academy.

Next up was an adventure in Japan with Vissel Kobe where he won two trophies in five years before finishing his career in 2024 at Emirates in the UAE and he now lives a quiet life away from football.

Xavi – 2011, 2012 & 2013

At the peak of his powers in and around 2008-2013, Xavi helped Spain and Barcelona dominate winning all manner of trophies as well as featuring in the World XI in all of those years.

His level dropped after that as the in-form Ivan Rakitic took his place in his final year, but he finished third in the Ballon d’Or on three occasions (2009, 2010 and 2011).

Having seen his team win the treble in 2015, he opted to say farewell to his boyhood club after 24 years.

He then journeyed to Qatar to play for Al Sadd for four years before retiring in 2019 after winning four trophies.

Xavi is currently lying in wait for his next role in management having left Barca in 2024 after three years in charge.

Sergio Aguero – 2011 & 2012

Likened to a brother by Messi, Aguero came up through the ranks in Argentina with him and was selected in his Ballon d’Or picks in both 2011 and 2012.

Of course, the latter year featured that Premier League title win and iconic final-day goal against QPR which justified his selection.

While his 2011 season for Atletico saw him net 27 goals in all competitions as he became one of Europe’s hottest properties.

Having enjoyed 10 successful years at City, he then joined Barca aged 33 but after a few appearances, he was taken to hospital with chest discomfort diagnosed as cardiac arrhythmia and later retired under advice from medical doctors.

Neymar – 2013 & 2015

Neymar, the superstar at Santos at the time, finished fifth in the rankings which was his second top 10 finish at the Ballon d’Or awards making him the only player to feature in the top 10 playing outside of Europe’s top five leagues.

Clearly, Messi saw greatness in him and the pair were linking up a year later at Camp Nou.

The second came after their treble-winning season, Neymar formed part of the famed MSN strikeforce, netting 39 times and providing 10 assists.

After growing into a superstar, he opted to leave for Paris Saint-Germain to be the number one at the French club but failed to win the Ballon d’Or or Champions League and eventually left for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

He spent the majority of his there time injured before recently returning to his boyhood club Santos.

Angel Di Maria – 2014

International team-mate Di Maria was one of the best players in Europe that year as Madrid captured the Champions League, with the Argentinian earning the Man of the Match award in the final.

He managed two assists in the El Clasico against Barca and was incredible that year with 26 assists.

After that, he earned a big-money move to Manchester United but left after just one season before becoming a key figure at PSG for seven years, winning 19 trophies.

He stopped off at Juventus for a year before returning to his first European club Benfica and he currently remains a key figure with 14 goals and eight assists this season at age 36.

Luis Suarez – 2015

Suarez was on top form that season netting 25 goals but also providing 23 assists, making him one of Messi’s greatest-ever teammates and collaborators.

A key part of the MSN trio, he was the selfless one out of the three, always happy to create for one of his teammates but it was a stunning debut season at a top club and he only went on to net more goals in the coming years.

After six years and 195 goals, he was allowed to join rivals Atletico Madrid, where he enjoyed a successful time winning La Liga.

He then headed to Nacional in Uruguay where he thought his career may end, but he enjoyed a new lease of life at Gremio in Brazil winning trophies before cashing in to play in the MLS at Inter Miami with Messi.

Javier Mascherano – 2014

One of his international and club teammates Javier Mascherano made a somewhat surprise appearance in his top three in 2014.

He was vital in Argentina’s defence as they reached the World Cup final that year and it is likely because of that he featured.

He remained at the club until 2018 before finishing his career at two clubs, Hebei Chinese Fortune and Estudiantes in Argentina.

After retiring, he headed into management with the Argentinian youth teams and, ironically, he finds himself managing Suarez, Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets as head coach of Inter Miami.