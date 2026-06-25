Lionel Messi beats Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo to record World Cup card sale

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Lionel Messi is rolling back the years in the 2026 World Cup with five goals in his first two games.

The Argentine superstar scored a hat trick against Algeria and then a double against Austria to secure the defending champion’s progress to the round of 32 knock outs. In doing so he became the top World Cup goalscorer of all time, passing Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 on Monday.

With the world in awe of the greatest player of all time, Messi has also beaten contenders Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo to become the highest-selling football card of the World Cup after a staggering auction.

A signed Messi Premium Class Barcelona autograph card sold for a staggering £13,000 on the auction site, putting the playmaker at the top of the charts when it comes to card sales during the World Cup period.

The card is from Messi’s Barcelona days and along with the autograph also features a match worn patch from his shirt. The one-of-a-kind card is the most expensive sold during the World Cup as Messi fever sweeps the world.

Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo signed cards fetched over £5,000 in sales on auction website Ebay and football cards are increasingly big business.

In celebration of the rise of football trading cards Ebay has launched live auctions featuring rare signed cards and box breaks in live streamed auction events. The auctions take place on Ebay Live with prices starting from just 99p for some items.

The card auctions include individual cards and breaks. ‘Breakers’ are a group of sellers who open boxes on behalf of collectors, often on live streams. The breakers broadcast the pack openings and send the rare and collectable cards to buyers once the live stream is over.

You can see all of the upcoming auctions on Ebay Live here.