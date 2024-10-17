The 3 players as good at dribbling as Lionel Messi in 2024 according to EA FC 25

Lionel Messi might be slowing down in his twilight years out in MLS, but he remains an absolute phenomenon with the ball at his feet – at least in the eyes of the developers of EA FC 25, who still rate the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as one of the four best dribblers in world football.

EA FC 25 has been out for a few weeks and we’re still getting to grips with the latest edition, but – as we’re used to for the last 20 or so editions of FIFA and EA FC – Messi is still pretty much a cheat code when it comes to taking on the opposition.

But who are the heirs to Messi’s dribbling throne? We’ve identified the three players rated as highly (92) as the Argentinian maestro for dribbling.

Bernardo Silva

The Manchester City playmaker might not be amongst the Premier League’s top dribblers IRL in 2024-25, but he’s an absolute wizard when it comes to close control so it’s no massive surprise to see EA FC rate him as the finest in English football right now.

While he might not be explosive, or take on opposition defenders as often as the likes of Jeremy Doku or Adama Traore, he possesses an unerring ability to wriggle out of tight areas when pressed.

Neymar

To paraphrase Dr. Dre, football pundits have forgotten about Neymar. Which makes sense to a degree, given he hasn’t kicked a football in over a year due to injury after moving out of the elite spotlight following his big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

A mix of injuries and curious career decisions may have robbed the Brazilian the status he arguably deserves as one of the most talented players of his generation, when fit and firing he remains an absolute maestro at taking the p*ss out of opposition.

In the virtual world, Neymar is always fit and firing. And as such, still ridiculous. There are arguably no better players if you’re looking to humiliate your eight-year-old nephew.

READ NEXT: The 5 best free-kick takers in world football according to EA FC 25



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 best male dribblers on EA FC 25?



Kylian Mbappe

Obviously. Real Madrid’s latest Galactico is inevitably and deservedly judged to be one of the four best dribblers in the world, which is borne out by his IRL stats in La Liga.

Mix that dribbling ability with raw pace that Neymar, Silva and Messi can’t match and you’ve got a lethal combination. Mbappe’s pace rating on EA FC 25 is an outrageous 97, a number no other player in the entire game can match.

Tie it all together and you have an overall rating of 91, which sees Mbappe tied with Rodri and his generational rival Erling Haaland as the three best male footballers in the game.

Haaland might be a monster in the penalty area and Rodri flawless at the base of midfield, but we know which player is more fun to control on EA FC 25.