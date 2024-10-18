9 of today’s wonderkids who grew up idolising Lionel Messi: Yamal, Palmer, Wirtz…

It’s now over two decades ago that Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona, meaning that all of the best young rising stars around the world won’t be able to remember a time that the Argentinian icon wasn’t tearing it up.

Messi had already won a Champions League before his heir to the throne at Barcelona, Lamine Yamal, was born, while his former PSG team-mate Warren Zaire-Emery was only three years old when he scored that header against Manchester United in the 2009 final.

A number of today’s wonderkids will have grown up watching Messi with dreams of one day emulating the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. We’ve identified X players age 23 or under who have spoken about their reverence for Messi.

Cole Palmer

“I wanted to be Lionel Messi when I was a kid,” Palmer revealed in a recent quickfire interview with GOAL.

“Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? For me, Lionel Messi.”

Estevao Willian

It’s no surprise that the Brazilian starlet, who has already been snapped up by Chelsea, considers Messi his ultimate reference point – given his ‘Messinho’ (little Messi) nickname.

“I like Neymar a lot too, Cristiano Ronaldo,” Estevao told The Guardian.

“But my reference is [Lionel] Messi for everything he’s done for football. The way he plays and what he does off the pitch is a guy I always have to look up to. And, of course, for me being left-footed like him favours as well,” Estevao has told The Guardian.

“Some people are born with talent, others have to work hard. Good examples are Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. Messi has the talent, Ronaldo the effort. I look for both. Talent and dedication.

“Today in football you have to dedicate yourself, you have to keep to a schedule, train, travel, take care of yourself. You have to give up a lot. Without dedication you can’t get anywhere.”

Enzo Fernandez

When Estevao arrives, the Chelsea dressing room is going to be full of Messi worshippers.

Fernandez is among those who have been lucky enough to play frequently alongside his idol, having broken through to become a key player at Argentina’s triumphant 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Eight years ago, when Fernandez was just 15 years old, he even took to Facebook to explain how much Argentina’s legendary captain means to him following his – quickly reversed – decision to retire from international football in 2015. It’s since been uncovered and gone viral on social media.

“He means a lot to everyone in the world. He’s a legend for Argentina. He’s a loved person, an idol for all Argentinians, for our children,” Fernandez told reporters.

“As a person, I have no complaints about him. He’s always given me so much love. He’s always respected me and was a great teammate in all senses. I’m very thankful for having played with him.”

Jamal Musiala

“I loved the Clasicos between Ronaldo and Messi. But despite all my appreciation for Cristiano, I’m ‘Team Messi’,” the Bayern Munich forward told Bayern TV.

“He is my role model. He has scored so many goals, he has won so many titles.. and he never changed. He remained faithful to his principles.”

Lamine Yamal

Having come up through Barcelona’s fabled La Masia academy, Yamal was photographed alongside the club’s greatest-ever player on a couple of occasions growing up.

He even shared a picture of himself wearing Messi’s famous Argentina 10 shirt in the wake of their 2022 World Cup win.

The 17-year-old has frequently cited Messi as his ultimate idol, all the while keen to discourage anyone from comparing him.

“I have two role models in football, Messi and Neymar,” Yamal said earlier this year.

“Neymar for his awesome way of playing, and Messi because he is the best player in the world”

Xavi Simons

“If you are young, you really enjoy it. Barcelona is very big, but you don’t realise it when you’re so young,” Simons told NOS on his decision to leave La Masia and continue his development elsewhere.

“Messi is the best player in the world, of course. Everyone dreams about playing with him, but sometimes you have to choose another way. I decided to begin a new adventure and I think that’s good for my development.”

The Netherlands international ended up fulfilling his dream of playing alongside Messi at PSG, albeit for only a handful of games between his loans away.

“I admire both,” Simons later responded when asked if he was team Messi or team Ronaldo.

“I think Cristiano is really amazing but I grew up in Barcelona watching Messi and I also played with him (at PSG) so for me, Messi.”

Florian Wirtz

“Leo Messi is my idol,” the Bayer Leverkusen star revealed.

“I have a Messi poster in my room and and my first football kit was Messi’s Argentina kit.”

Claudio Echeverri

The wonderfully gifted Argentina international is part of a generation of Argentina kids for whom Messi is their Maradona.

“Yes, when I was eight I started out at my local club, in the league in Chaco, my province,” Echeverri told FIFA.com.

“After a year or two River got in contact. I tried out, they took a look at me, and I ended up staying. I fell in love with the game – my brothers played, so since I was a kid they’ve made me kick the ball around with them.

“And I always liked that. I watched a lot of football, and Lionel Messi has been my hero since I was a boy, and that was a source of motivation.”

Alphonso Davies

Football in the United States and Canada has grown exponentially over the course of Messi’s career – and Bayern Munich’s Davies is just one of thousands of obsessives that grew up watching Barcelona and idolising their iconic No.10.

“Yeah, I asked for it, but I think he was a little upset,” Davies said after failing to get Messi’s shirt, having played a starring role in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-2 mauling of Barcelona back in 2020.

“It’s OK, though. Next time, hopefully.”

Davies eventually got his wish when Bayern faced off against Messi’s PSG in February 2023.

“I went to a football academy school, so every Wednesday or Tuesday, around 12:00 Edmonton time, we would watch it [Champions League] as a classroom,” the left-back told UEFA.com ahead of that 2020 final.

“All of the footballers were in there, cheering on whoever they wanted to win. It was amazing, and now being able to play in the Champions League, against one of my favourite players in the world [Lionel Messi], it’s incredible. Honestly, I’m lost for words – a dream come true.