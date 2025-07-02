Lionel Messi is out of contract at the end of 2025 and he’s yet to decide whether to extend his deal with Inter Miami, leading to plenty of transfer speculation.

It’s been reported that Messi is considering playing in a more competitive league in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, leaving the door open for a European return.

Based on the current transfer rumours, we’ve assessed five realistic options for the 38-year-old if he decides to leave Miami.

Napoli

Following in the footsteps of Diego Maradona, this would be quite the move for Messi.

Antonio Conte’s side have already added Kevin De Bruyne to their ranks and the thought of him linking up with Messi next season gets our juices flowing.

At this point, it’s nothing more than fan speculation linking Messi with Napoli, but we’d sure love to see it.

Inter Milan

If Messi doesn’t end up at Napoli but still fancies moving to Italy, a switch to Inter Milan could also be on the cards.

It’s no secret that Inter have tried to sign Messi in the past, both in 2021 and 2023.

While they failed to sign him on those previous approaches, it could be third time lucky for the Italian giants in 2025.

Messi would be linking up with his international teammate Lautaro Martinez and it’s been well documented that Inter are currently after some attacking reinforcements.

With Javier Zanetti working as Inter’s Vice President, he’d surely be keen to lure Messi to the San Siro.

“I was surprised when [Messi] left Barcelona,” Zanetti told reporters in 2021.

“Realistically, we cannot compete with PSG or Premier League clubs, but due to our rapport, we spoke [about signing him] when there was a chance.”

Barcelona

At this stage, a return to Barcelona seems much more unlikely than it did in 2023, but a short-term deal cannot be ruled out.

The thought of Messi playing at the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou alongside Lamine Yamal is enough to get anyone excited.

Messi played a total of 778 games for the Spanish giants and scored 672 goals while providing 269 assists.

He might not have the same bursts of acceleration these days, but he could definitely do a job for Hansi Flick’s side in a number 10 role.

Messi still follows Barcelona today and has consistently praised a number of their upcoming stars.

“It’s an honour that the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi, is saying good things about Barca,” Flick told reporters in November last year.

“We love the fact that he follows the team. It means a lot to us that he holds the youngsters in the squad in such high regard.”

Al-Hilal

After failing to lure Messi to Saudi Arabia in 2023, Al-Hilal could try their luck once again this year.

According to reports, the Saudi club are planning to meet Lionel Messi’s father and agent to discuss a potential move to the Middle East.

They’ve previously offered Messi a staggering deal worth a reported £1billion and they’ll likely throw a huge chunk of money to try and capture him this year.

However, if Messi plans on leaving MLS for a move competitive league, a switch to the Saudi Pro League perhaps isn’t what he’s currently after.

Manchester City

With De Bruyne no longer in their ranks, Pep Guardiola’s side would hugely benefit from a creative chief like Messi.

While the 38-year-old can’t do the pressing required in a Guardiola set-up, he’d surely make some allowances to work with the Argentine star once more.

Man City have tried to sign Messi in the past and Guardiola regularly waxes lyrical about the Inter Miami star.

“Messi is the best passer I’ve ever seen, because Messi has done it really, really close to the box, but De Bruyne is there,” Guardiola said earlier this year when comparing his vision with De Bruyne’s.

