Hundreds of footballers are privileged enough to say that they’ve played alongside the great Lionel Messi – but a fair few of them have only made a solitary appearance alongside the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are among Messi’s most trusted team-mates, having featured alongside him countless times for Barcelona and Inter Miami, but among the superstar names, there’s a sizeable group who shared the pitch with him just once.

But the 37-year-old has invariably made a big impression on even those whom he barely played alongside.

“I went to the locker room, I said ‘good morning everyone’ and I looked to the right and he was sitting there. He has an aura, an energy that you’ve never seen before, it’s as if he is glowing” former Inter Miami back-up goalkeeper CJ dos Santos told Brazilian TV programme ‘O Gol’.

“He has a different energy, he is a humble man. He is gentle, kind, talks about everything. I ask him for advice. He is a very accessible guy, it is impossible for you not to like him.”

Not all of Messi’s old team-mates share the same view, though.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who briefly spent time at Barcelona, was critical of Messi’s training methods and believed he wasn’t a good influence on the younger players coming through.

“So we come in the dressing room, he’s just sitting there on his phone [and] gets a massage sitting down,” Boateng said, speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

“Two minutes before we go out, he just stands up, closes his boots, and goes out.

“The warm-up for the Champions League game against Liverpool, [we did the] crossbar challenge and then he goes back inside.

“[The] coach made the last adjustment, [Messi] is on the phone face-timing [and] 30 seconds before we go out he just comes and puts his jacket on and BOOM, goal, goal, goal.”

“That’s what the young players did in Barcelona: Malcom, Dembele, they looked at him and they didn’t train so then going to the game, they got injured. He’s the only one in the world who can do that.”

Some of these will be hoping for further appearances alongside Messi for Argentina and Inter Miami, but for the vast majority, the ship has sailed.

Here’s the full list of all 64 players who have made exactly one appearance alongside Lionel Messi

Emiliano Insua

Jordi Masip

Jeison Murillo

Juan Musso

CJ dos Santos

Rocco Rios Novo

Javier Ruiz

Colin Dagba

Felipe Sanchon

Gregore

Jean-Clair Todibo

Wilfrid Kaptoum

Valentin Carboni

Rodolfo Arruabarrena

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Leandro Desabato

Jose Luis Gomez

Tino Costa

Gonzalo Martinez

Nereo Champagne

Mateo Musacchio

Leandro Diaz

Walter Kannemann

Emiliano Rigoni

Domingo Blanco

Ruben Mino

Oriol Romeu

Sergi Gomez

Moises Pereiro

Leonel Vangioni

Marcos Senesi

Juan Miranda

Fernando Cavenaghi

Cesar Delgado

Sergio Rico

Abel Ruiz

Matias Abelairas

Fali

Fabian Rinaudo

Nico Paz

Juan Camara

Marc Cardona

Daniel Montenegro

Diego Perotti

Jose Manuel Rueda

Nicolas Stefanelli

Sekou Yansane

Jonathan Silva

Mario Santana

Ernesto Farias

Giuliano Simeone

Pablo Alvarado

Jose Sand

Juan Manuel Martínez

Jean Marie Dongou

Monchu

Arnaud Kalimuendo

Alex Collado

Jose Manuel Arnaiz

Taty Castellanos

Lucas Boye

Djeidi Gassama

Lisandro Lopez

