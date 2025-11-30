Lionel Messi has extended his record as the most decorated footballer in the history of the sport by captaining Inter Miami to the 2025 Eastern Conference Title, the 47th piece of silverware he’s lifted in his professional career.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also claimed the record for being the top assister in football history, having notched his 405th assist of his career by setting up Mateo Silvetti for the third goal in Inter Miami’s resounding 5-1 victory over New York City in the Eastern Conference final.

But as far as trophies go, this is one of the most minor trophies of Messi’s career and it’ll be swiftly forgotten if Inter Miami fail to win the main event, the upcoming MLS Cup final against Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps, the Western Conference champions.

“We still have one more step… Eastern Conference champions but we still have the MLS Cup Final ahead,” Messi wrote on Instagram after the resounding victory over New York City.

The Eastern Conference title is the third trophy in as many years that Messi has won since signing for the MLS outfit, having inspired them to the 2023 Leagues Cup shortly after his arrival before the 2024 Supporters’ Shield – given to the side with the best regular season record – but the MLS Cup remains the big one evading him.

Messi also has the CONCACAF Champions Cup to get his hands on before he hangs up his boots, but he ought to have a few more opportunities after recently penning a new deal with Inter Miami through until 2028.

There’s also the Finalissima and World Cup to come in 2026, while Inter Miami are on a good trajectory and look primed for to compete for more trophies next year.

Here’s the definitive list of every piece of silverware Messi has got his hands on:

Team

Barcelona – 34

La Liga x 10 : 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19

: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19 Copa del Rey x 7 : 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21

: 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21 Supercopa de Espana x 7 : 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018

: 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018 UEFA Champions League x 4 : 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15

: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15 UEFA Super Cup x 3 : 2009, 2011, 2015

: 2009, 2011, 2015 FIFA Club World Cup x 3: 2009, 2011, 2015

Paris Saint-Germain – 3

Ligue 1 x 2 : 2021–22, 2022–23

: 2021–22, 2022–23 Trophee des Champions x 1: 2022

Inter Miami – 3

Supporters’ Shield x 1 : 2024

: 2024 Leagues Cup x 1 : 2023

: 2023 Eastern Conference Title x 1: 2025

Argentina Under-20 – 2

FIFA World Youth Championship x 1 : 2005

: 2005 South American U-20 Championship (Bronze): 2005

Argentina Under-23 – 1

Olympic Gold Medal x 1: 2008

Argentina – 4

FIFA World Cup x 1 : 2022

: 2022 Copa America x 2 : 2021, 2024

: 2021, 2024 Finalissima x 1: 2022

Individual Awards

Ballon d’Or x 8 : 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023

: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023 FIFA World Player of the Year / FIFA Ballon d’Or / The Best FIFA Men’s Player x 8 : 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2022, 2023

: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2022, 2023 European Golden Shoe x 6 : 2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19

: 2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball x 2 : 2014, 2022

: 2014, 2022 FIFA World Cup Silver Boot x 1 : 2022

: 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball x 2 : 2009, 2011

: 2009, 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup Golden Ball x 1 : 2005

: 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup Golden Boot x 1 : 2005

: 2005 UEFA Club Footballer of the Year x 1 : 2008–09

: 2008–09 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year x 2 : 2010–11, 2014–15

: 2010–11, 2014–15 UEFA Champions League Top Scorer x 6 : 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2018–19

: 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2018–19 Copa America Golden Ball x 2 : 2015, 2021

: 2015, 2021 Copa America Golden Boot x 1 : 2021

: 2021 La Liga Best Player x 9 : 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19

: 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19 MLS Most Valuable Player x 1 : 2024

: 2024 Pichichi Trophy x 8 : 2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21

: 2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21 MLS Golden Boot x 1 : 2025

: 2025 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year x 2 : 2020, 2023

: 2020, 2023 TIME Athlete of the Year x 1 : 2023

: 2023 IFFHS World’s Best Player x 1 : 2022

: 2022 Ballon d’Or Dream Team x 1 : 2020

: 2020 FIFPRO World XI x 17 : 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 Argentine Sportsperson of the Year x 2: 2011, 2021, 2022, 2023

2011, 2021, 2022, 2023 Argentine Footballer of the Year x 16: 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Orders

Creu de Sant Jordi, Catalonia (2019)

(2019) Presidential Medal of Freedom, United States (2025)

