A definitive list of every trophy Lionel Messi has won after record-extending 47th piece of silverware
Lionel Messi has extended his record as the most decorated footballer in the history of the sport by captaining Inter Miami to the 2025 Eastern Conference Title, the 47th piece of silverware he’s lifted in his professional career.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also claimed the record for being the top assister in football history, having notched his 405th assist of his career by setting up Mateo Silvetti for the third goal in Inter Miami’s resounding 5-1 victory over New York City in the Eastern Conference final.
But as far as trophies go, this is one of the most minor trophies of Messi’s career and it’ll be swiftly forgotten if Inter Miami fail to win the main event, the upcoming MLS Cup final against Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps, the Western Conference champions.
“We still have one more step… Eastern Conference champions but we still have the MLS Cup Final ahead,” Messi wrote on Instagram after the resounding victory over New York City.
The Eastern Conference title is the third trophy in as many years that Messi has won since signing for the MLS outfit, having inspired them to the 2023 Leagues Cup shortly after his arrival before the 2024 Supporters’ Shield – given to the side with the best regular season record – but the MLS Cup remains the big one evading him.
Messi also has the CONCACAF Champions Cup to get his hands on before he hangs up his boots, but he ought to have a few more opportunities after recently penning a new deal with Inter Miami through until 2028.
There’s also the Finalissima and World Cup to come in 2026, while Inter Miami are on a good trajectory and look primed for to compete for more trophies next year.
Here’s the definitive list of every piece of silverware Messi has got his hands on:
Team
Barcelona – 34
- La Liga x 10: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19
- Copa del Rey x 7: 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21
- Supercopa de Espana x 7: 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018
- UEFA Champions League x 4: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15
- UEFA Super Cup x 3: 2009, 2011, 2015
- FIFA Club World Cup x 3: 2009, 2011, 2015
Paris Saint-Germain – 3
- Ligue 1 x 2: 2021–22, 2022–23
- Trophee des Champions x 1: 2022
Inter Miami – 3
- Supporters’ Shield x 1: 2024
- Leagues Cup x 1: 2023
- Eastern Conference Title x 1: 2025
Argentina Under-20 – 2
- FIFA World Youth Championship x 1: 2005
- South American U-20 Championship (Bronze): 2005
Argentina Under-23 – 1
- Olympic Gold Medal x 1: 2008
Argentina – 4
- FIFA World Cup x 1: 2022
- Copa America x 2: 2021, 2024
- Finalissima x 1: 2022
Individual Awards
- Ballon d’Or x 8: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023
- FIFA World Player of the Year / FIFA Ballon d’Or / The Best FIFA Men’s Player x 8: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2022, 2023
- European Golden Shoe x 6: 2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19
- FIFA World Cup Golden Ball x 2: 2014, 2022
- FIFA World Cup Silver Boot x 1: 2022
- FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball x 2: 2009, 2011
- FIFA U-20 World Cup Golden Ball x 1: 2005
- FIFA U-20 World Cup Golden Boot x 1: 2005
- UEFA Club Footballer of the Year x 1: 2008–09
- UEFA Men’s Player of the Year x 2: 2010–11, 2014–15
- UEFA Champions League Top Scorer x 6: 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2018–19
- Copa America Golden Ball x 2: 2015, 2021
- Copa America Golden Boot x 1: 2021
- La Liga Best Player x 9: 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19
- MLS Most Valuable Player x 1: 2024
- Pichichi Trophy x 8: 2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21
- MLS Golden Boot x 1: 2025
- Laureus World Sportsman of the Year x 2: 2020, 2023
- TIME Athlete of the Year x 1: 2023
- IFFHS World’s Best Player x 1: 2022
- Ballon d’Or Dream Team x 1: 2020
- FIFPRO World XI x 17: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
- Argentine Sportsperson of the Year x 2: 2011, 2021, 2022, 2023
- Argentine Footballer of the Year x 16: 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
Orders
- Creu de Sant Jordi, Catalonia (2019)
- Presidential Medal of Freedom, United States (2025)
