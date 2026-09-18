Forget the Old Firm, El Clasico and the millionth edition of the Manchester derby. We’re looking at fierce rivalries who’ll face each other for the first time in years in 2026-27.

Whether they are usually in separate leagues or one of the bitter enemies has fallen on hard times, absence doesn’t make the heart grow fonder in these specific cases.

We’ve highlighted five local rivalries who’ll be facing off again this season, starting with every Green Street aficionado’s dream fixture…

Millwall v West Ham

West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League and Millwall’s loss in last season’s play-off came with one silver lining for both – the opportunity to play each other again.

Not since February 2012 has British football’s *ahem* naughtiest fixture been played, a 2-1 win for the Hammers at Upton Park, so long ago that Millwall had Harry Kane up front. Yes, that one.

Most of the attention ahead of Saturday’s match at The Den has focused on potential trouble, exclusion zones across South London and facial ID technology being utilised by the police.

But, deep down, Millwall and West Ham have far more in common than they’d like to admit; Bill Shankly once said they and Portsmouth were spiritually northern clubs stuck in the south.

It should be some occasion.

Wolves v West Brom

One of English football’s oldest rivalries resumes on Sunday as Wolves face West Brom in the league for the first time since 2021.

These two are clubs of similar stature and storied histories, making their matches that little bit more intense.

Wolves and West Brom released a joint statement earlier this week, pleading for no violence after clashes marred an FA Cup match two years ago.

Schalke v Borussia Dortmund

The Ruhr Derby is considered to be the greatest in German football, but Schalke’s extended woes has meant hostilities between them and Dortmund have been on ice since 2023.

One of the traditional giants of the German game, Schalke returned to the Bundesliga in May and will be eagerly awaiting their reunion with Dortmund at the start of December.

Both clubs are based in Germany’s industrial heartland, in cities renowned for their football and little else. It’s not for nothing that it’s known as ‘the mother of all derbies’

Celta Vigo v Deportivo La Coruna

When it comes to Spanish football rivalries, few are as intense and storied as that of Celta Vigo and Deportivo La Coruna in remote Galicia.

Vigo, home of Celta, is marginally the bigger city. In terms of silverware, Depor have the edge thanks to a remarkable period when they defied the odds to challenge the Spanish elite around the turn of the century.

The rivalry had been on hold after Deportivo’s relegation back in 2020, but they’re now back in La Liga with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rolling back the years. They don’t face Celta Vigo until the start of January.

Wisla Krakow v Cracovia

Known as the ‘Holy War’ in Poland, the Krakow derby is one of the fiercest and most violent in Central Europe.

Wisla are traditionally the bigger club, but spent the last four seasons in the second tier and only returned in May.

While Cracovia, whose ground is only 700 metres away from Wisla’s, were solidly mid-table in the Ekstraklasa.

Their first encounter since a 0-0 draw in May 2022 takes place at the start of November. The atmosphere will be something else.

READ NEXT: Can derbies ever be nice? 5 times heated rivalries became unexpectedly friendly

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 in 2026-27?

