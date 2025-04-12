The leaders of Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid feature in the longest-serving active managerial reigns in Europe’s top five leagues.

These are shorter than ever before, and the idea of a long-term project is very much an old-fashioned notion.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to chart the top 10 longest-serving managers in Europe’s top five leagues before the 2024-25 campaign comes to an end.

10. Carlo Ancelotti – 3 Years and 9 Months

Currently in his second term at Real Madrid, Ancelotti has only added to his legacy since returning, adding two Champions League titles, two League titles, a Copa Del Rey, two Super Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and one Club World Cup.

He is set to honour his current deal until 2026, which means we are likely to see another season from the Italian maestro unless he is somehow tempted by the open Brazil job.

With the newly formed 2025 Club World Cup on the horizon and another season to come, he will want to add to his groaning trophy cabinet.

9. Simone Inzaghi – 3 Years and 9 Months

Perhaps the most underrated manager in European football, Inzaghi was a great player and has become a great manager.

Working brilliantly under tight financial constraints with Inter Milan, he has won six trophies and reached a Champions League final.

He is currently locked in a title race battle with Napoli for this season’s prize and remains rooted in the Coppa Italia and Champions League latter stages.

8. Manuel Pellegrini – 4 Years and 8 Months

The former Manchester City coach is into his 70s now, but is going strong with Real Betis and has been for the past four years.

Given that he is currently getting a tune out of Manchester United flop Antony, it is clear he can still work his managerial magic.

Recent seasons have seen them compete in Europe and win the Copa del Rey.

7. Mikel Arteta – 5 Years and 8 Months

The Spaniard has been in charge at Arsenal for nearly six years and enjoyed a flying start, winning both the FA Cup and Community Shield.

However, it has been a barren trophy run since.

Despite that, they have grown into title contenders, finishing second in the past two seasons, and they are poised to do so again – and might even win this season’s Champions League.

6. Imanol Alguacil – 6 Years and 4 Months

The Real Soceidad manager is the second-longest serving manager and brought success with the Spanish Cup in 2020.

His win percentage is nearly 50%, and he has overseen a brilliant crop of players in recent years.

Those include Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Tukefasa Kuba and Alexander Isak, and he has steadily improved the club’s status over the years despite their tight financial restrictions.

5. Thomas Frank – 6 Years and 5 Months

One of the most well-respected and adored managers in England, Frank has been a revelation and perfect advert for giving a manager time to instil a culture and style of play across a club.

Having also been a perfect gentleman with the media, he has proven to be a masterstroke of an appointment, helping Brentford become an established Premier League side, and he has done so with an air of class.

4. Pep Guardiola – 8 Years and 9 Months

With the longest managerial spell of his career, Guardiola has been a winning machine ever since arriving in England.

Despite a slow first season of adaptation, he then roared into action with five league titles in six seasons, and he also captured the Champions League during the treble-winning campaign.

He did recently extend his deal until 2027 and will want to build on the 18 trophies he’s already won next season – and he could well still lead City to another FA Cup triumph in May.

3. Gian Piero Gasperini – 8 Years and 9 Months

A brilliant managerial story; Gasperini has defied the odds with Atalanta across his time at the club.

Helping to lead them back into the big time, he has elevated the club’s status and built this team up over the past few years to become European winners and title challengers.

Recent seasons have seen them recruit exceptionally and sell profitably, which has allowed them to build a strong squad, and the ideas of the great Italian boss have been a match made in heaven.

Going from battling relegation to challenging for the biggest prizes and securing their highest-ever domestic finishes is one of European football’s great stories.

2. Diego Simeone – 13 Years and 3 Months

Despite being over a decade into his tenure, Simeone has just about as much energy as he did when he began, and he remains one of the best in the world.

The Atletico Madrid fans adore their leader and he often orchestrates the brilliant atmosphere by celebrating every tackle and contesting every foul from the sidelines.

Always a difficult side to beat, Simeone has coached his side to be horrible to play against and to fight until the last minute.

And they could well have had two Champions League titles to their name if those two finals in 2014 and 2016 had gone slightly differently.

1. Frank Schmidt – 17 Years and 6 Months

Simply put, this is an extraordinary feat.

Schmidt’s journey with Heidenheim has been remarkable and one that deserves more praise and credit than it gets.

He was born in the city and is a true legend for helping bring them back into the top-flight and steering them to European football.

With over 600 games in charge, the 51-year-old has claimed he never once wanted to move elsewhere.

And he has reiterated that remaining in Germany’s top flight is also a success given the size and stature of the club and their reliance on signing players from the lower divisions.