Luka Modric’s next club: Six potential destinations for Real Madrid legend

Luka Modric‘s next club is a topic of discussion as the Real Madrid legend draws the curtain on one of football’s most illustrious stays.

With 28 trophies, countless outside-of-the-boot passes and eternal class, he leaves the Bernabeu as a modern icon.

He’s confirmed he’ll play on, fuelling speculation over where Luka Modric’s next club might be.

We’ve picked out six possible destinations, including a pair of Premier League clubs.

Al Sadd

Modric reportedly has a lucrative offer from Qatar, which may be from Al Sadd, the champions bankrolled by PSG owners QSI.

He’d find some friendly faces there, such as former Madrid teammate Cristo Gonzalez and ex-Barca man Rafa Mujica.

The Qatar Stars League isn’t exactly known for elite intensity, and Modric wants to arrive at the 2026 World Cup in top shape.

The money and comfort might tempt him, but we don’t think bags of cash will sway his decision too much.

Dinamo Zagreb

Modric spent five years at Dinamo before heading to Spurs. It’s a club he knows, close to home, and they just won their eighth straight league title.

The Croatian top flight isn’t great, but Dinamo play in Europe and the standard’s high enough to keep him World Cup-ready.

In 2024, they took out a full-page ad in Marca to tempt him back. Subtlety isn’t their strong point.

Boss Fabio Cannavaro, a legend himself, said: “Luka is a fantastic player and an even better person.”

New York City FC

New York City FC are leading the race and have some history when it comes to European legends – think Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa.

The timing’s ideal too. The 2026 World Cup is being hosted in the States and this move would keep Modric stateside, fit, and in the spotlight.

LAFC are also keen. They’ve got Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris, so one more ageing genius wouldn’t look out of place.

Either way, Modric in MLS feels like a real possibility. There’d be worse retirement plans than splitting time between training and Tribeca.

On the other hand, he was unable to pick out a favourite thing about America in a 2024 TikTok clip, stating he prefers Europe.

Leeds United

Leeds are back in the Premier League with a smart recruitment plan: mix free agents and younger, high-upside talent.

Last season, they brought in Joshua Guilavogui as a veteran voice. He barely played, but quickly became a cult hero and mentor in a young dressing room.

Modric could fill a similar role, just with more elegance and the ability to beat the first man at a corner, something Leeds haven’t managed since the early 2000s.

Sure, it’s rouge. But the Elland Road faithful would take to him and he’d get a proper chant within minutes.

Plus, what better way to prepare for the World Cup than being involved in the best league in the world?

Al Nassr

The Saudi Pro League has become a retirement home with gold-plated taps and Luka’s name is the latest being added to the gate.

Al Nassr are rumoured to be lining up a monster offer, hoping to reunite him with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair shared 15 trophies in Spain, including four Champions League titles, and could be tempted to go again in Riyadh.

He’d bring a touch of class their midfield sorely needs, while wrestling the title away from Al-Ittihad might be a fun project.

That said, it remains to be seen where Ronny will stay put. He’s out of contract and has yet to agree to a new deal.

He’d face top-level players, but most of them coast through matches while watching their bank balance grow.

Tottenham

A romantic return to north London feels like one of the more poetic options for Luka Modric’s next club, albeit unrealistic.

Spurs fans never really got to see the best of him the first time around. By the time he became a global superstar, he was already bossing midfields for Madrid.

If Ange Postecoglou’s project is still kicking, Modric’s experience could elevate the midfield talent around him, particularly James Maddison.

The Premier League’s pace might test his legs, but nobody’s doubting his brain. He could still pick a pass in his sleep.

If Spurs want a midfield mentor who could raise the standard, Modric ticks every box.

“I have great memories of Tottenham. I spent four great years there with a lot of emotions, with a lot of love from the club and the fans.”

