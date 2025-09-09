Luka Modric is now in his forties – and he can take inspiration from some familiar faces that are even older and still playing professionally today.

Former Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United superstars are among the players in their forties who refuse to hang up their boots.

Here are nine big-name professional footballers who were born before Modric and are still playing in 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo

We’re starting to wonder whether Ronaldo will ever retire, given that he’s still relentlessly scoring goals after turning 40 back in February.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva waved a tearful goodbye to Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Blues got more than they bargained for with four seasons out of the era-defining Brazil captain, given they signed him on a free agent on a one-year deal when he was 36 years of age.

The eternal defender turns 41 this month and is now back in Brazil for a second stint with Fluminense.

Santi Cazorla

It’s been almost eight years since Cazorla came to a sad exit at Arsenal, ravaged by a horror injury that almost resulted in his foot being amputated.

It’s a minor miracle that he didn’t call it quits there and then, let alone having enjoyed a fairytale Indian summer that sees him turning out at his beloved hometown club Real Oviedo, newly-promoted to La Liga after a 24-year absence.

“I would play for free but you’re not allowed,” Cazorla previously told The Guardian.

“They made a good offer. My wife said: ‘No, no, you’re not going to Oviedo to earn, you’re going home to enjoy it, to help, to give.’

“I called my agent: ‘I don’t want any money.’ I told the president: minimum salary, 10% of shirt sales to the academy. It was done that night.”

One of football’s good guys.

Lukas Podolski

A bonafide World Cup legend, Poldoski’s trophy cabinet is arguably a little sparse, considering he played for the likes of Bayern Munich and Arsenal in his prime.

Now, aside from owning a chain of kebab shops, he is still playing in Poland for Gornik Zabrze after turning 40 in July.

Roque Santa Cruz

We’ll be absolutely gutted once the Barclays-era cult hero finally hangs up his boots and stops being our go-to stock answer for a golden oldie somehow still playing professionally.

The oldest player we’re featuring here, Santa Cruz is four years older than Modric and has made over 250 appearances in the Paraguayan top flight since he returned to his home country in 2016.

Understandably, he’s playing more of an experience-lending squad player role at this stage in his career, but he did line up on occasion alongside 41-year-old ex-Benfica striker Oscar Cardozo last season.

Football. Heritage.

Ashley Young

Young’s transformation from budding winger to experienced full-back was a shift that truly elongated his career.

A Premier League title-winner with Manchester United back in 2013, the 40-year-old is now with Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town.

Raul Albiol

Luckily for Albiol, the veteran defender has never relied on pace to be successful. Which is perhaps why he is still going strong at Pisa into his forties.

The World Cup and European Championship winner moved to Serie A this summer after six years at Villarreal, helping them qualify for the Champions League last term.

Dante

The only other outfield player in their forties still playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues, former Bayern Munich defender Dante is still going at Nice.

He’s made 25 starts in Ligue 1 last season for Les Aiglons, helping them qualify for the Europa League. Some going.

Brad Guzan

We don’t have enough bald American goalkeepers in the Premier League these days, unlike the Barclays glory years.

Nine years after leaving Aston Villa, Guzan is now in his ninth MLS campaign with Atlanta United – a club he’s been at since they were formed back in 2017.

Last year, he made headlines for some hilarious shenanigans against Inter Miami, but he had the last laugh after dumping Lionel Messi’s side out of the MLS Cup after making eight saves. Still got it.

Vagner Love

Now we’re talking.

There were at least 10 different editions of Football Manager where we convinced ourselves we could coach the Brazilian forward into a world-beater. Were we ever successful? No comment.

Vagner Love turned 41 this summer, but he’s not through with his journeyman career just yet. After a short stint with Atletico Goianiense, he joined second-tier Brazilian side Avai in 2024.

Jose Fonte

The former Southampton and West Ham centre-back is winding down his club career back in Portugal with Casa Pia, having prolonged his stay back in the Primeira Liga after leaving Braga in 2024.

