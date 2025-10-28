Luka Modric recently named his five favourite players of all time, but there was no room for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

During a recent interview, Modric named his five favourite players of all time.

1. Diego Maradona

While there was no room for Messi on Modric’s list, there was for Maradona, whom he named as his favourite player of all time.

Given that Modric was born in 1985, it’s no wonder that a player like Maradona captured his imagination from a young age.

“I’ve met Maradona and I’ve been with him several times,” Modric said during an interview in 2017.

“He is one of the best players in the history of soccer.”

2. Francesco Totti

Modric got the opportunity to play against Totti on two occasions and won both games.

He also managed to swap shirts with the Roma legend after they played against each other in 2016.

“He was one of my favourite foreign footballers,” Modric said in a separate interview when describing Totti.

“I loved his style and playing against him was impressive. For me, swapping shirts and chatting with him for a little while was something unique.”

3. Ronaldo Nazario

For someone like Modric, who grew up in the nineties, it’s no wonder that Ronaldo was one of his favourite players growing up.

The Brazilian reached a level that only a handful of players have ever reached during their peak and would regularly tear defences apart.

“For me, between [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Ronaldo. I played with one, but this one [the latter] was my favourite growing up,” Modric said during an interview last year.

“I fell in love with his game and… wow. And others [I loved] are also… Romario, Messi, Pele, but I go with Ronaldo. Sorry Cris!”

4. Zvonimir Boban

In terms of his favourite Croatian player, Modric never hesitates when naming Boban.

“Boban for me is number one with Croatia during my childhood,” he said during a separate interview.

“Thanks above all to this generation that achieved something very great from the World Cup in France 98. For me, he is number one.

“Those players have been idols for all those Croatian kids who grew up watching football back in the day.”

The midfielder spent his prime years playing for Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan, whilst also racking up 49 caps for Croatia.

5. Zinedine Zidane

After idolising Zidane during his playing days, Modric then got the chance to work with him when he landed the Real Madrid job.

“Every piece of advice he gives you is like gold dust and it helps you improve on the pitch,” Modric said in 2016.

“Zinedine was an idol, one of the players I admired as a child. I think every young player admired him because he was one of the best of his generation.”

