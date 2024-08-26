The 15 male footballers who are rated higher than Lionel Messi on EA FC 25

Believe it or not, Lionel Messi is only the 16th highest-rated male footballer on FC25 as stars from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are rated higher than him.

According to the latest leaks, the Inter Miami star will be rated 88 on the new game which is Messi’s lowest rating since FIFA 08.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled the 15 male footballers who are rated higher than Messi on FC25 as per the latest leaks.

Alisson Becker – 89 rated

Last season, Jurgen Klopp described Alisson as the ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ and we can’t really have any complaints over that title.

The Brazilian shot-stopper continues to dazzle us on a regular basis and his in-game rating of 89 is more than justified.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 89 rated

Since FIFA 19, Ter Stegen has fluctuated between a rating of 88 and 90. He was 89 rated on last year’s game and has managed to maintain the same stats in FC25.

The German goalkeeper kept 15 clean sheets in just 28 La Liga matches last season and boasted an impressive save percentage of 75.5%.

Thibaut Courtois – 89 rated

After missing almost the entirety of last season through injury, Courtois has received a slight downgrade from his 90 rating on FC24.

Still one of the best goalkeepers in the world when fully fit, we can’t have any grumbles over this rating.

Lautaro Martinez – 89 rated

For the first time since FIFA 08, Messi isn’t the highest-rated Argentinian player in the game. Instead, that title now belongs to Martinez instead.

Considering the Inter Milan forward bagged an impressive 27 goals last season, we’d say he’s worthy of an upgrade on FC25.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 89 rated

Once teammates with Messi at PSG, Donnarumma now boasts a higher rating on FC25 with an 89 rated item on the new game. Compared to last year, that’s an upgrade of two.

Martin Odegaard – 89 rated

Still holding the title as Arsenal’s highest-rated player, Odegaard has been bumped up by two ratings and is now an 89 rated item on the new game.

The Norwegian playmaker continues to be one of Arsenal’s best players and given the season he had last time around, he was certainly due an upgrade.

Mohamed Salah – 89 rated

Season after season, Salah continues to dazzle us. Since arriving at Liverpool in 2017, he’s averaged 30 goals per season and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down soon.

It’s the first time in FIFA history that Salah has ever been higher-rated than Messi, but given he’s still delivering at the very top level, we’d probably say that’s deserved.

Virgil van Dijk – 89 rated

Since FIFA 20, Van Dijk has been the highest-rated defender in the game and this year is no different.

The Liverpool star has maintained his rating from last year and is the outright highest-rated male defender on FC25.

For context, Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Dias are the second-highest-rated male defenders in the game with a rating of 88 each.

Jude Bellingham – 90 rated

Following an outstanding debut season with Real Madrid, Bellingham has been bumped up from an 86 to a 90 in FC25.

Now the cover star of FC25, it’s Bellingham’s world, we’re just living in it.

Kevin De Bruyne – 90 rated

Despite missing the first half of last season through injury, De Bruyne returned in the second half of the campaign and pushed Man City to their fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Undoubtedly, the best playmaker in Europe right now, De Bruyne richly deserves his 90 rating on FC25.

Harry Kane – 90 rated

For the second year running, Kane will be 90 rated in the game.

The Bayern Munich forward enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career to date in 2023-24 as he bagged a whopping 44 goals across all competitions.

Along with his sharp shooting, it’s also fair to say that Kane is one of the best playmakers around thanks to his elite passing range.

Vinicius Junior – 90 rated

He might be the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or later this year, but Vinicius won’t be the highest-rated player on FC25.

Still, he has been boosted from 89 to 90 and is only one rating shy from being the joint-highest-rated player in the game.

Erling Haaland – 91 rated

Since joining Man City, Haaland has scored a goal every 86 minutes on average. It’s a bit mental when you think about it.

The Norwegian robot is one of the most prolific players in world football right now and we can’t have any complaints over his 91 rating in FC25.

Rodri – 91 rated

While holding midfielders are often overlooked in favour of their attacking teammates, Rodi has broken the mould and is deservedly the joint-highest-rated player in FC25.

Capable of scoring, assisting, tackling and running a game by himself, the Spaniard is arguably the most complete player in world football right now.

Kylian Mbappe – 91 rated

Who else? Along with Haaland and Rodri, Mbappe is the highest-rated male player on the game with a rating of 91.

He’s managed to maintain his 91 rating since FIFA 22 and if he lives up to the hype at Real Madrid, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s bumped up in next year’s game.