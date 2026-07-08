While we’ve all been enjoying the World Cup, it’s been business as usual for some clubs who’ve had to find new managers. Allow us to get you up to speed…

Beyond the big appointments in the Premier League like Enzo Maresca to Manchester City and Oliver Glasner to Nottingham Forest, we suspect you’ve seen about Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid (unless you’ve been living under a rock) and Ruben Amorim to AC Milan. You may have even spotted Massimiliano Allegri going to Napoli.

But here are some notable managerial moves you might have missed since the World Cup commenced on June 11.

Ange Postecoglou to Al Nassr

Big move for Big Ange, who’s signed a two-year deal to take charge of Al Nassr for his first job since Nottingham Forest sacked him in October.

We didn’t have him becoming Cristiano Ronaldo’s next manager on our bingo cards for 2026 but we’re here for it.

Just wait for his inevitable trophy in his second season, mate.

Liam Rosenior to Paris FC

Time for Rosenior to try and get his managerial career back on track in his first job since his dismal spell with Chelsea.

Heading back to France, where he previously made an impression with Strasbourg, might be a smart move. He has signed a two-year deal with Paris FC, who finished mid-table in their first season back in the top flight for 46 years.

There’s a whole new batch of his LinkedIn drivel waiting to be unleashed as Rosenior readies himself to age men in the French capital.

Will Still to Auxerre

Like Rosenior, going back to France might prove to be a decision in Still’s best interests.

Still originally rose to viral fame during his spell with Reims, when your Twitter timeline was clogged with copy-and-paste posts about them having to pay a fine for every game he managed since he didn’t have his UEFA Pro Licence yet.

Most recently in charge of Southampton but only for 16 games, the 33-year-old will be trying to restore his credentials after taking over Auxerre for the next two seasons.

Auxerre finished just outside the relegation places in Ligue 1 last season.

The question is: will Will Still still be seen as a promising manager if his new job doesn’t go well?

Alberto Aquilani to Sassuolo

You might remember Aquilani. You might not want to if you’re a Liverpool fan.

These days the former midfielder is cutting his teeth in management. After a few years working in Fiorentina’s youth ranks, he took charge of Pisa in Serie B for the 2023-24 season.

After a year out of the game, Aquilani returned to the dugout with Catanzaro last summer, inspiring them to the Serie B play-off final.

While they lost to Monza, Aquilani will be stepping up to a Serie A bench after being appointed by Sassuolo, one of the seven clubs he played for after Liverpool.

Filipe Luis to Monaco

After an impressive spell with Flamengo, ex-Chelsea defender Filipe Luis was linked with the Bayer Leverkusen job earlier this summer, but it fell through due to issues with his coaching licence.

Instead, Monaco are the club bringing the Brazilian into European management, giving him a two-year deal.

Monaco’s new boss will be tasked with guiding them through the Conference League qualifiers after their seventh-place finish under Sebastien Pocognoli last season.

Gennaro Gattuso to Lazio

A new destination for Gattuso on the Serie A managerial merry-go-round, with Lazio giving him his first job since failing to lead Italy to the World Cup.

It’s Gattuso’s first Serie A job since a short spell with Fiorentina in 2021, having previously managed AC Milan and Napoli.

He replaces Maurizio Sarri, who has been appointed by Atalanta.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst to Feyenoord

After parting with Robin van Persie, we wouldn’t have been too surprised if Feyenoord tried to take Arne Slot back.

Instead, they’ve handed the reins to Slot’s former Liverpool assistant, Van Bronckhorst.

It’s a second spell in charge of Feyenoord for the former full-back, the last one spanning from 2015 to 2019 and including five trophies.

Martin Demichelis to RB Leipzig

Although Demichelis was at the helm for Mallorca’s relegation from La Liga at the end of last season, their form under him was better than before.

Thus, the ex-Manchester City defender has earned the RB Leipzig job, signing a two-year deal to replace Ole Werner.

Ignazio Abate to Torino

Abate was in the Italy squad for Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup back in his playing days, which he mostly spent with AC Milan at club level.

The right-back retired in 2019 and became Ternana’s manager five years later, then moving on to Juve Stabia in 2025.

Despite his new club being put under judicial administration due to allegations of mafia infiltration, Abate took them all the way to the Serie B play-offs, which – like Aquilani – has led to him getting a Serie A job, in his case with Torino.

Abate played for Torino in the 2008-09 season and will now be leading them from the touchline. Full circle.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every single team that Ange Postecoglou has managed?