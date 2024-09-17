6 teams we can’t believe have already sacked their manager in 2024-25

We’re barely one international break into the 2024-25 season and yet several football clubs have already parted ways with their manager who began the campaign in charge.

After a jam-packed summer full of pre-season preparations and scrapping in the transfer market to try and improve the squad, one would assume that patience would be the first port of call for most clubs.

Some are just addicted to chaos, however, and are desperate to shake up the status quo for one reason or another. We’ve (somehow) listed as many as six clubs who have already dismissed a manager this season.

Stoke City

It’s been quite the rollercoaster for Stoke since they slipped out of the Premier League back in 2018, with the Potters having gone through six permanent managers since being back in the Championship.

They’re now on the hunt for a seventh after sacking Steven Schumacher just five games into the current season and having only hired him in December 2023.

Fans were left confused by the decision with the former Plymouth boss barely having been given the time to truly leave his mark.

Blackpool

Neil Critchley had barely begun his second season in charge of Blackpool when he received his marching orders just three games into the new season, having lost twice in League One but winning in the first round of the EFL Cup.

What was even more surprising was Blackpool’s decision to replace Critchley with Steve Bruce. In 2024. That’s the kind of decision-making we’re dealing with here.

Preston North End

Thought two league games into the season was bad enough? Just you wait for this one. Ryan Lowe left Preston by ‘mutual consent’ one game into their 2024-25 Championship season. One.

Director Peter Ridsdale has stated that Lowe asked to leave and wanted a change. If that was the case, though, why did he bother going through en entire pre-season campaign just to leave after one game?

We’re not having it.

AFC Fylde

Something must be in the water in Lancashire this season, because down the road from Blackpool, there’s also been a premature managerial casualty at AFC Fylde, with Chris Beech relieved of his duties following a 3-0 loss to York City.

As a slight consolation, they’re eight games into their league season and sit second-bottom. It’s still rather knee-jerk, but more acceptable than other sackings in this list.

Ebbsfleet United

Sitting bottom of the National League behind Fylde are Ebbsfleet, who have played nine games and won just one so far.

They sacked Danny Searle following a nightmare start to the season, with the only point they’ve picked up coming in a 0-0 draw. Like Fylde one place above them, they’re yet to announce a replacement. Chaos.

Troyes

You know how everyone likes to point towards Manchester City and their City Football Group as proof that multi-club ownership is actually pretty good, if a little distasteful? Go take a flight to Troyes and ask some locals how they feel about the way they’ve ran their club.

While those at the top of the chain benefit, the clubs at the bottom are at the complete mercy of their oil-rich owners, who aren’t even bothering to try and sportswash them as their club is run into the floor and left to sit by the wayside.

Troyes were set to be playing football in France’s third tier following a double relegation, but were reinstated to Ligue 2 at the expense of financially crippled Bordeaux.

They parted ways with manager David Guion at the beginning of the season and have replaced him with Stephane Dumont; they sit second-bottom after four games.