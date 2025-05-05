Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of professional football, edging closer to his ultimate goal of netting 1000 goals in his career.

He has been a remarkably proficient goalscorer at every level of the game, but under some managers, either he hasn’t clicked, or he hasn’t had the time to hit the heights with them.

Here, we have looked into the six managers Ronaldo failed to net 10 goals under.

Laszlo Boloni

One of Ronaldo’s early managers at Sporting CP, Boloni was in his role from July 2001 to June 2003.

Ronaldo made his debut for the Portuguese side in the 2002-03 season, so at the back end of Boloni’s 90-game spell.

The forward scored the first five goals of his senior career – and only five goals for Sporting – under Boloni, before he earned a move to Manchester United off the back of a promising first campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ronaldo would wait years until the next time he only had a short spell under one manager – his Real Madrid and Juventus careers saw him managed by some huge names, who were unsurprisingly given ample time with one of the world’s best footballers.

But when Ronaldo arrived back at Old Trafford for his second spell as a Red Devil, there was almost no consistency.

He was signed by Solskjaer, his former United team-mate, and though he was prolific under him, scoring around 0.7 goals per game, Solskjaer only managed Ronaldo on 13 occasions, with the forward bagging nine goals.

Michael Carrick

Interim manager Carrick took over after Solskjaer’s sacking in late 2021, but was only a stop-gap solution until a longer-term boss could be named.

As such, he only got to work with Ronaldo for three games – the Portuguese scored a brace against Arsenal in one, and bagged a Champions League goal against Villarreal in another.

Erik ten Hag

United’s first permanent manager after Solskjaer, Ten Hag and Ronaldo famously didn’t get on. As such, it is not at all surprising that the forward did not do so well under him.

Ronaldo featured under Ten Hag in 16 games, but scored just three times. The fallout between the pair saw Ronaldo’s contract with United cancelled, and he has blamed Ten Hag for a lot which has gone on at the club.

He might well have done better in his second spell at Old Trafford were he not managed by Ten Hag, given he had no such struggles under the Dutchman’s predecessor Ralf Rangnick, for whom Ronaldo scored 12 goals in 22 games.

Dinko Jelicic

Ronaldo has been managed by a number of men at Al Nassr, and Jelicic was in charge for just eight games. During that time, the Portuguese played on seven occasions, and scored three goals.

There is only one manager in Ronaldo’s career for whom he has scored fewer goals.

Vitor Severino

Never having had full control of a senior side in his coaching career, Severino has only stepped in for very small windows.

At Al Nassr, that’s seen him manage two games, and Ronaldo both scored and was booked in one of them – a 3-2 win over Al-Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League.

Severino has the title of the coach who the best goalscorer in the history of football has scored the fewest goals under, though it seems unfair to give him that given he’s never been his actual manager, and has only taken charge of two of his games.

