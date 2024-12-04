9 managers we can’t believe are still out of a job right now

Several top class managers are currently sat at home with a mouthful of mince pies heading into the festive season, surprisingly out of work.

With the start of the football season out of the way and tables taking shape as the fixture calendar kicks into overdrive, the pressure on managers to get results is at an all-time high.

And with the following nine managers somehow out of work, that pressure will only increase. Read on to see which managers are currently available for hire.

Xavi

While not quite turning out to be the answer to all of Barcelona’s problems like they hoped, Xavi still enjoyed a successful time in charge of his former employers in what was only his second ever managerial gig.

The former midfielder led the club to the 2022-23 La Liga title, shifted some dead wood and introduced us to the likes of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, while giving players like Gavi a chance to shine.

His football was far from perfect and he still needs to develop, but the 44-year-old is an extremely young manager who now has experience at the top level.

Sergio Conceicao

The Portuguese coach has a wealth of experience but is best known for his time with Porto, where from 2017 to 2024 he guided them to three Portuguese titles and four Portuguese cups as well as two runs to the Champions League quarter final.

Conceicao – still only 50 – has worked hard to carve out a career in management since retiring from playing and while the bulk of his coaching has been done in Portugal, he did spent a season with Nice in 2016-17. He’s also been talked up as an option for West Ham should they dismiss Julen Lopetegui.

Edin Terzic

Another man linked with the West Ham job recently, Terzic spent time with the Hammers as an assistant to Slaven Bilic before going solo in a bid to start his own journey as a manager.

A coach with a remarkable story in the game, he left Borussia Dortmund in the summer after guiding them to the Champions League final where they were beaten by Real Madrid.

Joachim Low

Guiding Germany to the 2014 World Cup, Low’s team in its prime was unstoppable, even if the years that followed were a little disappointing.

He’s been out of work since leaving Die Mannschaft in 2021, but could surely still bring a lot to the table for a club in Germany, a national team or even a club side elsewhere, give his experience and pedigree.

Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri’s return to Juve didn’t quite go to plan and he now finds himself waiting for a new challenge once again, after three years at the Old Lady in his second spell.

The Italian was linked with a return to Milan for some time before they hired Paulo Fonseca, although the Rossoneri are struggling for consistency thus the door might not be entirely shut. Alternatively, Allegri could bide his time and finally be tempted to England or elsewhere in Europe.

The job market will go crazy very imminently and he could benefit massively from that. Stinks of West Ham, doesn’t it?

Maurizio Sarri

Our favourite cig smoking manager, Sarri’s commitment to tobacco is almost as impressive as his tactics.

The Italian coach has always felt somewhat misunderstood. While not the most charismatic or the greatest communicator, he got Chelsea playing brilliant football just like he did Napoli, and did the same at Lazio after a tough season at Juventus.

He’s been out of work since resigning as Lazio head coach earlier this year, but it feels like he’s waiting for something in Italy to present itself.

Gareth Southgate

Since leaving his post as England men’s manager, Southgate has been linked mercilessly to the now-filled Manchester United job, but himself has insisted that he’s in no rush to return to the touchline.

Before success at various levels with England, Southgate struggled in club football with Middlesborough, but now has two Euros finals and a World Cup semi-final on his CV.

That’s why it makes it incredibly fascinating to see what he does next, be it management or perhaps even a different role.

David Moyes

A man we’re certain will be back on a touchline before the 2024-25 season is over, it feels like the Premier League is just about getting warmed up for a mid-season Moyesey appointment.

Leicester were linked after they sacked Steve Cooper, but they opted for the youthful Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Scot continues to be talked up as Sean Dyche’s replacement at former club Everton if relegation becomes more of a threat.

Hell, he could even end up back at West Ham for a third spell at this rate. The Barclays knows no bounds.