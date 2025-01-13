The 13 managers who have a 100% record against Carlo Ancelotti: Flick, Slot…

Former Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid managers are among the 13 coaches with a 100% winning record against Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian boss undoubtedly ranks among the best managers of all time, but these 13 managers have managed to come away unscathed when facing the 65-year-old.

Having taken a closer look at Ancelotti’s managerial record, here are the 13 managers who boast a 100% winning record against the Real Madrid boss.

Hansi Flick

Flick has won by an aggregate score of 9-2 in his two meetings with Ancelotti. That’s some going.

The managers first met in October last year when Barcelona ran riot at the Santiago Bernabeu and claimed a historic 4-0 away triumph.

Real Madrid recently went in search of revenge in the Spanish Super Cup final, but they were once again outdone by Flick’s side, who won 5-2 on the night.

“I’m very proud of the team, the staff, the club, the fans… everyone who supports Barca. I am proud to manage such an incredible team,” Flick said following Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup triumph.

Arne Slot

The Dutch manager faced Ancelotti for the first time earlier this season when Liverpool claimed a 2-0 triumph over their Spanish counterparts.

Despite both Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah missing penalties on the night, goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo ensured the Reds picked up all three points.

Eddie Howe

Ancelotti’s spell at Everton feels like a fever dream these days, but Howe was one of the managers who got the better of him during that time.

He was managing Bournemouth at the time and claimed a 3-1 triumph over Ancelotti during their only meeting.

Paul Heckingbottom

The former Sheffield United boss only won four Premier League matches and one of them happened to come against Ancelotti’s Everton.

Heckingbottom was interim boss of the Blades at the time when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. That’s one for the CV.

Bruno Genesio

The Lille manager pulled off an early upset in the Champions League this season when his side beat Real Madrid 1-0 back in October.

Despite Ancelotti’s side creating plenty of big chances on the night, nothing seemed to be falling for them as Jonathan David’s first-half penalty ultimately made the difference.

Miroslav Tanjga

During Ancelotti’s time at Napoli, Tanjga got the better of him while he was in temporary charge of Bologna, claiming a 2-1 victory in December 2019.

Paulo Fonseca

Ancelotti has faced Fonseca on two separate occasions and he’s come up short against the Portuguese boss both times.

The pair first faced each other in November 2019 when Fonseca’s Roma side secured a 2-1 victory over Ancelotti’s Napoli. Coincidentally, Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli just a few weeks after that defeat.

Fonseca then made it two wins out of two against the Italian boss when his AC Milan side beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the Champions League earlier this season.

Roberto Rizzo

Given Ancelotti managed 420 games throughout his tenure at AC Milan, it’s hugely impressive that only Rizzo boasts a 100% winning record against him during that time.

They faced each other for the first and last time in July 2006 as Rizzo’s Lecce side claimed a 1-0 victory over Milan.

Zinedine Zidane

Zidane went head-to-head with Ancelotti in the 2016-17 Champions League quarter-final and his Real Madrid team came out as winners in both legs.

Given Madrid felt unstoppable in Europe around that time, it was certainly no shame to fall short against Zidane’s side.

Kenny Dalglish

While managing at Chelsea, Dalglish was the only manager who boasted a 100% winning record against Ancelotti.

The two legendary coaches faced each other for the one and only time in February 2011 as Dalglish’s Liverpool claimed a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge thanks to a Raul Meireles second-half strike.

Paolo Ferrario

Way back in January 1998, Ancelotti’s Palma side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brescia. After that initial meeting, the two managers never faced each other again.

Egidio Salvi

Likewise, Ancelotti also faced Salvi during his early managerial days with Palma. During Salvi’s only clash with Ancelotti, his Brescia side claimed a 3-1 triumph.

Corrado Orrico

During his stint at Juventus, Orrico was the only manager who boasted a 100% winning record against Ancelotti. Alright, they only faced each other on one occasion but it’s still an impressive statistic nonetheless.

The two bosses faced each other in July 1999 and Orrico’s Empoli side claimed a 1-0 triumph thanks to a Stefano Bianconi header.