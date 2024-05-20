Some of the greatest managers in football history have made their mark in England, but only nine of them have won the English top flight, League Cup and FA Cup.

The relentless nature of domestic football, plus the competition provided from the deepest pyramid in the sport, means only the very best have lifted the three pillars of the English game.

Let’s take a look at the exclusive club who have won all three domestic trophies during their managerial careers.

Bill Nicholson

Nicholson made 324 appearances for Tottenham, before managing the club through the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Blessed with the talents of Danny Blanchflower and Dave Mackay, Nicholson guided Spurs to a domestic double in the 1960-61 season by winning the First Division and the FA Cup, becoming the first team to do so since Aston Villa in 1897.

The White Hart Lane legend had to wait a decade before adding the League Cup to his cabinet, his Tottenham side beating Villa 2-0 in the final in 1971.

He added a second League Cup just two years later, capping off a successful managerial career in which he lifted 11 trophies.

Don Revie

Revie was responsible for the transformation of Leeds United from Second Division makeweights to one of Europe’s most feared teams.

During a 13-year spell at Elland Road, he won eight trophies in the most successful era in the club’s history – which has been recognised with a statue of the man outside the stadium.

He won the League Cup in 1961, the first silverware of his managerial career, before lifting the First Division title in 1969, and the FA Cup in 1972.

Leeds were also perennial bridesmaids during Revie’s reign, including the infamous 1970 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea that is still the most-watched club match in UK television history.

Joe Mercer

Mercer won all three domestic trophies with Manchester City during a period in charge of the club between 1965-71.

The First Division was his first title, with City beating Manchester United to the title in 1968 before bringing the FA Cup and the League Cup back to Maine Road in 1969 and 1970 respectively.

Sir Kenny Dalglish

Known as ‘King Kenny’ by his adoring crowd at Anfield, Dalglish completed the prestigious achievement while in charge of his beloved Liverpool over two separate stints.

The legendary Scot took the Reds to a domestic double in 1985-86 by winning the First Division and FA Cup, pipping Everton to both trophies.

Fast forward 26 years and Dalglish was able to complete his domestic treble by winning the League Cup against Championship side Cardiff City on penalties.

George Graham

Graham was responsible for bringing ​Arsenal back to the top of English football after the club suffered almost a decade without silverware in the 1980s.

Graham won eight major trophies at Highbury between 1986-95, lifting the First Division title and League Cup on two occasions, as well as a single FA Cup in 1993.

He was controversially sacked after nine years with Arsenal after it was revealed he received an illegal payment from an agent.

Sir Alex Ferguson

The most successful manager of all time, Sir Alex won a staggering 38 trophies over a 26-year reign at Manchester United, including the famous treble-winning season of 1998-99.

He won 13 ​Premier League titles, five FA Cups and four League Cups, although he never managed to win all three of them in a single campaign. Fraud.

Jose Mourinho

Another one of the most successful managers of all time, Mourinho has won 26 major honours during his managerial career.

During his two stints at ​Chelsea, Mourinho won three Premier League titles as well as three League Cups and a single FA Cup. His side won the Premier League and League Cup in both 2004-05 and 2014-15.

The charismatic Portuguese coach also won the League Cup with Manchester United in 2017 and was unceremoniously sacked by Tottenham just days before the final of the 2021 edition.

Pep Guardiola

Obviously, Guardiola is on this list; the bald genius has bent English football to his will since arriving at Manchester City in 2016.

After a trophyless first season at the Etihad, Guardiola has won six league titles alongside four League Cups and two FA Cups. He’s won the Champions League too. Now that’s just being greedy.

Jurgen Klopp

It’s easy to forget that Liverpool were in the (relative) doldrums when Klopp arrived in October 2015, looking more likely to finish mid-table than win their first league title since 1990.

But that all began to change once the German’s gegenpressing tactics clicked. Liverpool won the Premier League in 2020, the FA Cup in 2022 and the League Cup in both 2022 and 2024.

Like Guardiola, Klopp also won the Champions League and is considered Liverpool’s most revered manager since Bill Shankly by many of the Anfield faithful.