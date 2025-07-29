Stars from Birmingham, Burnley and Leeds United were among the 10 most expensive EFL signings from the summer of 2024.

With the amount of money sloshing around in the EFL, signings for more than £10million are becoming increasingly common, especially in the Championship.

We’ve revisited the 10 most expensive EFL signings from the summer of 2024 and have assessed how they’re doing, one year later.

10. Joe Worrall

After spending his entire professional career on the books at Nottingham Forest, Worrall made the switch to Burnley last August in a deal worth around £5million.

While he was technically part of a defensive unit that broke several EFL records, he only made three starts for Burnley in the Championship.

After being sidelined with a broken foot for the first half of the campaign, he was then unable to dislodge Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley from Scott Parker’s XI.

Still under contract until 2028, he’ll be hoping to play a more prominent role in the Premier League next season.

9. Jayden Bogle

After selling Archie Gray to Tottenham, Leeds were in the market for a new right-back and Bogle definitely justified his £5million price tag.

The 25-year-old started in 44 league matches last season and chipped in with an impressive 10 goals from full-back.

His energy and willingness to get forward was a key component of Daniel Farke’s system as he and Dan James would regularly tear teams apart from the right-hand side.

Now back in the Premier League, the full-back will be keen to prove himself at the top level.

8. Hannibal

After being deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester United, Burnley swooped in for the Tunisia international.

His importance to Scott Parker’s side grew as the season went on, making 37 league appearances in total.

While he only managed to produce five goal contributions from midfield, players like Hannibal offer much more than just goals and assists.

Given how much work Burnley will have to do without the ball in the Premier League next season, Hannibal will no doubt have a key role to play in 2025-26.

7. Ante Crnac

There’s a feeling within the Norwich City fanbase that they are yet to see the best of Crnac, who arrived for £8.5million last summer.

The 21-year-old forward was in and out of the starting XI and ended his debut season with seven goals and four assists.

He’s still got a long way to go before he justifies his price tag, but the potential is certainly there.

With Borja Sainz no longer at the club and Josh Sargent potentially leaving too, Crnac will likely have a bigger role to play next season.

6. Largie Ramazani

Following the departure of Crysencio Summerville, Leeds United were in the market for a new dynamic winger.

They eventually signed Ramazani for a fee of around £9.5million and there was plenty of hype around his arrival at the time.

However, while Leeds won the league, the Belgian winger wasn’t as influential as many would have predicted.

He struggled to dislodge the likes of Manor Solomon and Wilfried Gnonto from the starting XI and only made seven league starts throughout the campaign.

During his limited game time, he did show flashes of quality, producing six goals and two assists in just 783 minutes of Championship football.

5. Mark McGuiness

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Luton Town spent most of their summer transfer budget on Cardiff defender McGuinness.

In isolation, the 24-year-old was one of Luton’s better performers last season, but he was ultimately part of a squad that conceded 69 goals and were relegated in 22nd place.

Now playing in League One, he’ll surely dominate that level as Luton look for a swift return to the second tier.

4. Joe Rodon

Following a successful loan spell with the club in 2023-24, Leeds made the deal permanent last summer.

The Welsh defender started in all 46 of Leeds’ league matches and was one of the most consistent performers in the division.

It now remains to be seen whether or not he can make the step up to Premier League football.

3. Maxime Esteve

The French defender spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan with Burnley and the deal was made permanent last summer for around £13million.

Given Burnley’s impenetrable defence that conceded just 16 league goals, there’s a valid argument that Esteve was the most consistent player in the entire EFL last season.

If Burnley are going to re-establish themselves in the Premier League, he’s going to have a key role to play.

2. Jay Stansfield

Birmingham obliterated the League One transfer record to sign Stansfield on a permanent basis last summer, following a successful loan spell in the Championship.

He was handed a seven-year contract and signed for a fee of £15million, potentially rising to £20million with add-ons.

For some, he’s still got a long way to go before he justifies that price tag, but he certainly played his role in Birmingham breaking the League One points record.

He bagged 19 league goals in 2024-25 and also chipped in with three assists, averaging a goal contribution every 122.5 minutes.

Now back in the Championship, next season is where Stansfield can really prove his worth.

1. Mike Tresor

After spending last season on loan, Burnley had the obligation to make the deal permanent for around £16million.

Ultimately, there’s no denying that this transfer has been a total disaster for the Clarets.

He spent the majority of the season out injured and even when he was fit, he was nowhere near Parker’s starting XI.

The winger didn’t play a single minute of league football last season and his days at Turf Moor are now surely numbered.

