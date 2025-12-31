2025 is almost at an end, giving us a chance to look back at the best players of the year, particularly on a goalscoring front.

While other positions are important, the ultimate aim of the game is to put the ball in the net and these players made that the most in 2025.

Here are the 10 players with the most goals and assists across Europe’s top five leagues (La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A and Premier League) this calendar year.

10. Serhou Guirassy – 23 goal involvements in 23 matches

Kicking us off is Dortmund’s Guirassy, who has yet to find the same scoring form this season as he did in the 2024-25 campaign.

15 of his 20 goals came last seaso,n and he has scored just five times in 14 matches so far this campaign.

On the assists front, his tally of three is the lowest of any player in the top 10.

=7. Julian Alvarez – 24 goal involvements in 36 matches

After 17 goals in last season’s La Liga, Alvarez is a little behind on seven this year, but still makes it into the top 10 for goal contributions.

He has five assists in 2025, coupled with 19 goals in the calendar year, putting him joint seventh but with the most games played of him, Salah and Ekitike.

=7. Hugo Ekitike – 24 goal involvements in 36 matches

Of the two expensive strikers Liverpool bought in the summer, it is Ekitike that has had the better start to life on Merseyside.

In the Premier League, he has scored eight goals and assisted two, following on from eight goals and six assists at Eintracht Frankfurt that put him on the shopping list of many European clubs last summer.

=7. Mohamed Salah – 24 goal involvements in 37 matches

It says a lot about Salah’s year that 50% of his league goals for 2025 had come by the end of February.

That run, in which he scored in six consecutive games, was the end of a purple patch for the Egyptian and one that earned him a new deal with Liverpool.

Since then, he has struggled to rediscover that hot streak and has scored in consecutive games just two times.

Had he continued in that early-year form, he would have surely been higher up this list, but he will have to settle for joint seventh, having scored 16 and assisted eight in 34 games.

6. Lamine Yamal – 25 goal involvements in 33 matches

Ballon d’Or contender Yamal had another good year in his early career with 11 goals and 14 assists for Barcelona in 33 matches.

The teenager is the youngest member of the top 10 at 18 and has seven goals and seven assists so far this La Liga campaign.

In comparison, Lionel Messi had six assists and 10 goals when he was Yamal’s age, although those tallies soon began to skyrocket.

5. Mason Greenwood – 29 goal involvements in 34 matches

In 2025, Greenwood scored 22 goals for French club Marseille and is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1.

Marseille are third, five points off top side Lens, and Greenwood also has seven assists.

4. Erling Haaland – 33 goal involvements in 30 matches

It’s hard to find any goalscorer list these days that doesn’t include Haaland somewhere, and he fully arrives on this list at fourth.

For Manchester City, Haaland has scored 27 goals this year, the third best of any player.

On the assists front, Haaland is the third lowest on six but Pep Guardiola won’t mind too much if he keeps scoring himself.

3. Michael Olise – 34 goal involvements in 34 matches

While Olise’s 14 goals are impressive enough, the Frenchman has registered an astonishing 20 assists in 2025, easily the most of any player.

He is top of that chart this season in the Bundesliga and ended last year with 15, three more than the £116million Florian Wirtz.

2. Harry Kane – 39 goal involvements in 33 matches

Kane had an excellent 2025, scoring a league goal at a ratio of almost one a game.

Bayern unsurprisingly strolled to a 33rd title, Kane’s first major trophy. They’re on course to do so retain their crown in 2026, going into the new year with a nine-point gap over second-place Dortmund.

In this campaign, the England captain has scored 19 goals in 15 matches and is easily clear at the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts.

On the assist front, the joint second most in the top 10.

1. Kylian Mbappe – 47 goal involvements in 36 matches

2025 was actually a comparatively poor year for Mbappe with no major trophy but on an individual front, it was one of his best.

He scored 39 goals this year including 18 in this season alone and is comfortably the top scorer in Spain, eight ahead of second place Ferran Torres.

Mbappe has provided eight goals, the same number as Kane, taking him to a total of 47 goal involvement in 36 matches.

