These days footballers are some of the biggest celebrities in the world and stars from PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the most Googled players in 2024.

You only need to look at the most followed people on Instagram to gain an idea of just how mainstream some of these footballers are.

Using data compiled by Footgoal, we have found the 10 most Googled footballers in the world in 2024 and have ranked them by average monthly searches.

=9. Romelu Lukaku (1.5million monthly searches)

A somewhat surprising entry to kick off the list, Lukaku fends off some big names to secure a spot in the top 10. With 1.5million monthly searches, he just edges out the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Antoine Griezmann.

The 30-year-old forward does tend to be in the news quite regularly to be fair and Chelsea fans will no doubt be keeping tabs on his progress with Roma.

=9. Robert Lewandowski (1.5million monthly searches)

Still going strong at 35 years old, Lewandowski is still among the most Googled footballers in the world. His monthly searches have decreased by 1.7million compared to last year, but he still holds onto a spot in the top 10.

Along with his significant profile within football, the Polish forward also has a huge presence on social media with over 43million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.

8. Luka Modric (1.6million monthly searches)

Even in the twilight years of his career, Modric is still one of the most relevant players in the world.

The 38-year-old has been in and out of the Real Madrid starting XI this season and has a big decision to make on his future. With his contract in Spain set to expire at the end of the season, a move could soon be on the cards.

He’s not the only big-name player that’s out of contract at Real Madrid either.

7. Karim Benzema (1.8million monthly searches)

Despite no longer playing in Europe, Benzema still manages to average 1.8million monthly searches on Google. To be fair, since his switch to the Saudi Pro League, he’s usually in the news for one reason or another.

From falling out with managers to storming out of training sessions with Al-Ittihad, Benzema has endured an eventful few months, to say the least.

6. Sergio Ramos (2.2million monthly searches)

With a whopping 62.8million followers on Instagram, Ramos is one of the most recognisable footballers of his generation. Despite no longer playing for a juggernaut like Real Madrid or PSG, he’s still one of the most relevant players in the game today.

Now playing for Sevilla, you’ll be pleased to know that Ramos is still as passionate as ever.

5. Harry Kane (3.1million monthly searches)

Since moving to Bayern Munich, Kane has seen a significant spike in his Google search traffic. The 30-year-old has been among the most clinical players in Europe this season, but that still might not be enough to secure the Bundesliga title.

It would be utterly bonkers if Kane goes another year trophyless, but with Bayer Leverkusen currently boasting a 10 point lead at the top of the table, it seems increasingly likely that Xabi Alonso’s men will go all the way.

4. Neymar (10.8million monthly searches)

Having been out injured since October, Neymar has been out of the spotlight for some time. However, there’s no denying that he is still one of football’s biggest stars.

His move to Al Hilal in the summer got plenty of people talking, but Saudi Arabian fans haven’t had much of a chance to see the Brazilian superstar in action yet. Hopefully, he manages to get back to his best next season.

3. Kylian Mbappe (11million monthly searches)

Along with being one of the best footballers in the world, Mbappe is regularly in the news for one reason or another. The transfer saga surrounding the PSG superstar has dominated football headlines for the last three years at least.

With a switch to Real Madrid seemingly on the cards for the summer, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Mbappe’s search traffic increase even more as the year goes on.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (15.2million monthly searches)

In 2023, Ronaldo was the most Googled footballer in the world, but this time he’s had to settle for second spot. While he may no longer be at the top of the list, 15.2million monthly searches still make him one of the most Googled people in the world

Since making the switch to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has been scoring goals with ease. With 48 goals in 55 games for Al-Nassr so far, he’s already the club’s fifth-highest-scoring player of all time.

1. Lionel Messi (18.4million monthly searches)

The MLS effect. Messi’s monthly search traffic has increased by 5.2million compared to this time last year and his switch to the United States will surely have played a vital role in that.

His decision to move to Miami has been a huge commercial success for both Messi and the league in general. With 18.4million monthly searches, the 36-year-old tops this list for the time being.

