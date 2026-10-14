That won't have gone down well with the people upstairs.

Lisandro Martinez has used the media to take a shot at the Manchester United owners but he is not the only one to let his true thoughts out immediately after a game.

Following United’s 2-0 defeat away at Atletico Madrid, Martinez told Amazon that he expected more investment from the owners and even called out technical director Jason Wilcox.

The very public airing of dirty laundry will not have gone down well amongst the INEOS owners, who were in attendance, and Ruben Amorim was sacked earlier this year for speaking in similar terms.

Martinez is not the first player to let his thoughts get the better of him. Here are five other times players took to the media to have a pop.

Mo Salah attacks Liverpool. Twice

Salah has got history for this having not once but twice used the media to try and get what he wants.

The Egyptian was not one who stopped to chat to the media often and so when he did, it was usually with another intention in mind other than giving his thoughts on the match.

The first time he did so was in 2024 when he was angling for a new contract and having scored twice in a 3-2 win against Southampton, he revealed he was “probably more out than in.”

Liverpool did eventually give him a new deal with fan pressure preventing anything else.

But a year and after his form had fallen off a cliff, Salah again spoke to the media to suggest he had been “thrown under the bus.”

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

That did not go down well with Salah confined to the bench before his departure for AFCON gave everyone some much-needed breathing room.

He did play for Liverpool again but left on a free the following summer.

Charlie Austin and his Parklife rant

It’s not just the club that players can take aim at, with Austin producing an excellent post-match rant at a referee while he was at Southampton.

It was the pre-VAR days of the Premier League and Southampton had drawn 1-1 against Watford, a game in which Austin had scored a goal that was disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

“It’s ridiculous, they shouldn’t be in the game,” he said. “We scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for offside. The officials cost us two points. They said it was offside, that is a joke.

“People go on about VAR, they clearly need help. If this is the best, most-watched league in the world then give them all the help they need. It’s a joke.”

Perhaps it was the way he said “it’s a joke” but something about that speech, which went on far longer than it should have, made it go viral and was even set to the tune of Parklife.

It looks even better that Austin has a red and bloodshot eye as if he had just been in a scrap.

Roy Keane and the MUTV interview that never saw the light of day

It’s the most famous post-match media interview of all time and yet it never even saw the light of day.

Following a 4-1 battering at the hands of Middlesbrough in October 2005, Roy Keane spoke to MUTV, the club’s in-house TV channel, under the assumption that he would analyse the match.

Keane had missed the game through injury, but he used this opportunity to criticise many of his teammates rather than pick out any tactical analysis.

He had a pop at Rio Ferdinand, Darren Fletcher, Edwin van der Sar, Alan Smith, John O’Shea and Kieran Richardson and so incendiary was the interview that it was locked in chief executive David Gill’s safe in his office.

Ferguson found out and was furious. He made the whole squad watch it and Keane then asked if anyone had an issue.

A 19-year-old Wayne Rooney recounted that Keane and Ferguson began arguing which resulted in the manager jumping over his desk.

The ultimate result was Keane was sacked by United and a vendetta was born that carries on this day.

Jude Bellingham v Thomas Tuchel

Rarely does a player have a go at a manager during a World Cup, but that played out this summer when Jude Bellingham appeared at odds with Thomas Tuchel.

Following a 2-1 win over Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals, Tuchel was not very happy with what he saw and the England media being what it is, decided to take those words and present them to Bellingham, without much of the context.

The Madrid midfielder understandably did not think much of his manager’s supposed criticism.

“Yeah, well, whatever,” he said.

“All the players have put in a tough shift. So my thoughts and appreciation go out to the players out there who put in a great shift again.

“Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, [Martin] Odegaard, [Antonio] Nusa, [Alexander] Sorloth. That’s not an easy team to play against. So, I think we’ve tried to create a positive environment.

“You’re not going to win every game, popping the ball and making a thousand passes. Sometimes you have to win dirty, and we’ve done that again tonight.”

It was quickly blown over behind the scenes, but not something you want in the camp ahead of a World Cup semi-final.

Niclas Fullkrug

Fullkrug was a disastrous signing for West Ham, arguably the worst in the club’s history, with his sole memorable contribution coming off the pitch.

After the Hammers could only draw with already-relegated Southampton in April 2025, the German striker let rip in his post-match interview.

“It is a mindset problem. Very angry today,” he began.

“Not disappointed, just angry with what we did after the goal. It was difficult to bring the boys back to push up, we didn’t push up anymore.

“We tried, but we didn’t have the ability or the motivation to push up again. I am very, very angry that we played like this.

“We had some minutes where we showed what we can do against an opponent like that at home.

“We showed the possession we can have, that we can go in behind and have the chances to score again.

“But the motivation, sorry we were sh*t and I’m very angry.

“It is not the first time where we score a goal and then the next goal kick we just shoot the ball long. We don’t try to play football anymore.

“We don’t push up anymore, we just sink and that’s not the way we want to play.”

Fullkrug escaped punishment, but suffered the humiliation of a public dressing down from Graham Potter.

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