As usual, the Championship looks set to see a number of its best players head off to the Premier League with teams ready for a bargain deal.

Hayden Hackney is in the headlines as his exit from Middlesbrough looks to be a matter of time, but relegated stars such as Jarrod Bowen and Matheus Fernandes could also be on the move.

Here are the 10 most valuable Championship players right now based on Transfermarkt’s valuations.

10. Jean-Clair Todibo – €23m

Todibo only joined West Ham permanently last summer, but already looks like he is out the door after a fall out with the manager.

The Frenchman told Nuno Espirito Santo he would never play for him after being taken off in the 25th minute of West Ham’s 3-1 defeat against Newcastle.

He wants a summer exit according to reports and so one club may get a cut-rate price if they think they can get the best out of him.

=8. Lesley Ugochukwu – €25m

The former Chelsea player joined Burnley last summer and while it is hard to look good in a team destined for the drop, Ugochukwu is still a player with a lot of potential.

He’s 22 and has time on his side but Premier League teams may wait another season before making a move.

=8. Maxime Esteve – €25m

There were not many positives to be said about Burnley’s defence in the Premier League but Esteve was one of their standout players during their record-breaking promotion campaign the year before.

He’s only 24 and so may stick around for another year in the Championship with Burnley.

7. Andre – €25m

Transfermarkt values midfielder Andre at €25m but he is going nowhere this summer after making the surprising decision to commit his long-term future to Wolves.

He has signed a new deal until 2030 and you suspect will be a crucial player in their goal of returning to the top flight.

6. Taty Castellanos – €28m

If West Ham were going to stay up, at one point it looked like Taty Castellanos would be key to that.

The Argentine scored six goals in the league, four of which came in April or May, and Everton are considering a move to fix their striker issues. One of the best chants in English football is under threat.

5. Crysencio Summerville – €30m

Summerville was a surprise call-up for the Netherlands World Cup squad and so could use the summer tournament to put himself in the shop window.

He only had seven goal involvements for West Ham last season, but his reputation did not take too much of a hit and he has been linked with moves to Roma or Marseille.

4. Hayden Hackney – €32m

The Championship’s hottest prospect is undoubtedly Hackney who was close to a Premier League move last summer before talks with Everton fell down.

The Toffees are back in for the 23-year-old and Boro’s playoff final defeat has made a transfer all the more likely.

Hackney only has one year left on his Teesside deal and so has been rumoured to be available for a fee between £10m-15m, pocket change for Premier League clubs these days.

Brighton, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Crystal Palace are all reportedly interested.

=1. Matheus Fernandes – €35m

There were not many West Ham players who left last season with their reputation intact, but Fernandes was one of few in that category.

He ran their midfield, at times on his own, and looks more than ready for a step up the division.

A Premier League return seems likely, with Manchester United and Liverpool both linked.

=1. Joao Gomes – €35m

One of the first names out the Wolves exit door this summer looks to be midfielder Gomes who is reportedly close to a move to Atletico Madrid.

According to ESPN, the Brazilian international will be the subject of a £39m bid having missed out on Atalanta’s Ederson.

Gomes made 33 appearances for Wolves last season but was unable to stop them sinking down to the Championship.

=1. Jarrod Bowen – €35m

Bowen is the most high-profile relegated player, but there is a question over whether he actually wants to leave the club.

Family ties plus being club captain mean it is not guaranteed he leaves in search of Premier League football but he has plenty of big clubs sniffing around him.

He has been linked with Liverpool in the past and now Manchester United while West Ham fans could be set for heartbreak should he move to Chelsea as has been rumoured.

Transfermarkt has his value at €35m but West Ham are reportedly holding out for a fee closer to £50m.

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